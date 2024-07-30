Secret Garden Party concludes final event with iconic spectacle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday, July 27th, Secret Garden Party's 2024 Roots Edition delivered an unprecedented show which perfectly encapsulated their creative contribution and legacy.

After 25 years, the Secret Garden Party announced to festival-goers that this would be their final year in its current guise, marking their farewell and the end of an era not only for SGP but for the countless festival-goers who have attended over the years.

In true SGP style, the spectacle conveyed a deeper message to fans, culminating in a state-of-the-art drone show, designed by Celestial in collaboration with SGP, a creative production of founder Fred Fellowes and Secret Design’s Nick Carter, titled ‘Creativity Unchained.’ This was followed by a ‘That’s Showbiz, Baby’ extravaganza, produced by SGP in collaboration with Acme FX and Immersive International.

The spectacle underscored the impact of corporate takeovers and greed, which have made it difficult for independent events and artists to thrive in today's scene. It delivered a powerful message to inspire, protect, and preserve creative expression from corruption and the stranglehold of major players in the music industry. The extravaganza peaked in spectacular fashion, with the symbolic 'Burning of the Main Stage,' an urgent call for immediate change, signifying that from the ashes, something new will grow in the garden.

This year's event was a true showcase of collaboration, with independent festivals and event promoters uniting in support. Shindig, NTIA, Cirque du Soul, and many others provided additional backing in the weeks leading up to SGP. Ren’s fans from Australia to the USA purchased and donated tickets to those who couldn’t afford to attend. This has become a global movement to save our music scene, demonstrating the love and unity of people rooting for a cause that matters deeply to them through positive connection and creative self expression.

Following the recent international festival crisis, Secret Garden Party will undergo a transformation this year which is set to redefine the festival model, emphasising the need for collaboration and unity amongst independent organisers. In response to the increasing number of venue closures and festival cancellations, Secret Garden Party aims to foster a collective effort by inviting other events and promoters to the SGP site in the festival’s absence, to join in their vision with an aim to revitalise and strengthen the festival scene together.

Fred Fellowes - Head Gardener & Founder highlights:

“At this point, we’ve said everything that needs to be said. We’ve done what we said we would do. That’s the party we created, and that speaks for itself.”

Reflecting on the successful event, the programming and performances were hailed as groundbreaking. Ren’s first show in five years was a resounding success, featuring a two-part, two-hour performance by the award-winning artist. The show included live strings, theatrical performances, and a unique collaboration with Chinchilla and Romain Axisa joining Ren on stage.

The Secret Garden Party’s final soiree upheld their reputation as purveyors of all things curious, with an eclectic schedule that featured something for everyone looking to unwind and let loose. From the LED hula-hooping of the fire show and midnight playground to the life drawing class in the Bohemian Artist Studio and Mermaid school on the swimming lake, there were plenty of options for those looking to stimulate the senses.

And while this year’s festival saw them commit to the Drop a Headliner campaign, a movement launched to support independent artists, there were plenty of exciting acts and standout performances, including impromptu sets from more familiar faces such as Plump DJs in the Oasis.

As far as encores go, SGP’s was one that will live long in the memory as they continue to strive for a united, sustainable festival scene moving forward.