Ready to Rumble as woodland gaming attraction reopens at Rutland Water

The award-winning next-level laser tag experience Rumble Live reopens at Rutland Water on March 1.

The woodland gaming attraction, nestled on the shores of Rutland’s beautiful reservoir, has proved to be a hit for families, friends, birthdays, schools, sports teams, scout groups and corporate teams alike, offering an unforgettable and unique experience.

Perfect for fun-seekers of all ages (6 years +), Rumble delivers the ultimate outdoor experience to get active and have fun, all while bringing your favourite video game features to life.

Imagine woodland laser tag, but better!

Prepare for respawns, medic packs, ammo boxes, special weapon upgrades, kill streaks, and even air strikes, as you take on exciting missions - not on a screen - but for real!

It’s fun, immersive and completely unique - a perfect blend of fitness, strategy and sheer excitement.

A next-level laser tag experience that uses state of the art kit you won’t find anywhere else in the UK.

Book at www.rumblelive.co.uk