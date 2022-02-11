Peterborough’s Great Eastern Run to return in October
Peterborough’s Great Eastern Run is to return fully in October for the first time in three years.
Organisers have announced that the popular race will return to the city on Sunday October 16.
Covid-19 caused the cancellation of the events in 2020 and 2021, while in 2019, only the fun run took place. The half marathon element of the race was cancelled due to a suspected bomb threat.
A statement released on the Great Eastern Run Facebook page said: “Save the Date - Peterborough’s Great Eastern Run 2022!
“We’re delighted to confirm that the Great Eastern Run will return to Peterborough on Sunday 16th October 2022.
“Further details about this year’s race, and how to enter, will be announced shortly - but for now - Save the Date!”