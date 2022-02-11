Peterborough’s Great Eastern Run to return in October

Great Eastern Run 2019. Fun runners in action.

Organisers have announced that the popular race will return to the city on Sunday October 16.

Covid-19 caused the cancellation of the events in 2020 and 2021, while in 2019, only the fun run took place. The half marathon element of the race was cancelled due to a suspected bomb threat.

A statement released on the Great Eastern Run Facebook page said: “Save the Date - Peterborough’s Great Eastern Run 2022!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re delighted to confirm that the Great Eastern Run will return to Peterborough on Sunday 16th October 2022.