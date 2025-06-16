Peterborough Armed Forces Family Fun Day timings, stalls and performers
The event is happening at Cathedral Square on Saturday, June 21 and will feature live music, choirs, stalls and interviews with veterans and cadets.
Councillor Jason McNally, Peterborough City Council’s armed forces champion, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “We’ve got a fun-packed day planned.
“We have live acts on from 11am on the main stage at the Guildhall, lots of stalls, a military band coming and it all wraps up at about 7pm.”
Mayor Cllr Judy Fox will open the event at 11am, arriving with the military band, before a speech from Cllr McNally.
The event, which is sponsored by Keepmoat, will be compered by broadcaster Paul Stainton.
Musical performers will include Peterborough Ukulele Band, operatic singer Gabriella, the Midnight Hoboes, Aradhya Saha and Adam Hoffman.
Wittering Community Choir will also entertain just after lunch, to be followed by Zumba Fun and Fit with Jessica.
Other highlights include a poetry reading from Peterborough Poet Laureate Alex Tyler, and interviews with veterans.
The Armed Forces flag will be raised in a small ceremony outside Peterborough Town Hall on Monday, June 23.
On Saturday, June 28 there will be ceremonial events outside the Town Hall and Cathedral Square from 10am, including a military procession and speeches from dignitaries.
Cllr McNally added: “The Family Fun Day will be an excellent and enjoyable way for the people of Peterborough to celebrate the achievements and sacrifices of our armed forces personnel and their families.”