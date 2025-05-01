Paul Stainton to DJ at 'Glastonbury' party coming to Peterborough Cathedral Cloisters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Event will take place on Friday, June 27

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Glastonbury spirit will be coming to Peterborough with a special party under the stars in the Cathedral Cloisters.

The very special outdoor Old Skool Summer Disco will take place on Friday, June 27, giving people the chance to relive the legendary clubbing era of the 1980s and 90s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Step into the Glastonbury vibe right in the heart of the city centre as the sun sets, surrounded by the iconic architecture of the Cloisters. Dance to an electrifying soundtrack filled with the anthems that defined a generation, echoing the spirit of venues

Re-live the 'golden era' of Peterborough clubbing at the special night in the Cathedral Cloisters, with a DJ set from Paul Stainton

like 5th Avenue, Shanghai Sam’s, Quo Vardis, and L’Aristo’s.

Headlining the event is Paul Stainton, a name synonymous with Peterborough’s nightlife, known for his sets at Shanghai Sam’s and 5th Avenue. Joining him for a special reunion is guest DJ Eddie Nash, marking their first collaboration in over 35 years.

"I cannot wait to see people dancing in the cloisters as the sun goes down, it will be a magical experience," says Paul. "Such a privilege to be playing the classic tunes that we all love in such a magical place. It’s three decades since Eddie and I shared

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

the decks at Shanghai Sam’s, and we want to recapture the magic of those club nights in the Cloisters, playing top choons, under the moon!"

Whether you’re reliving the retro nights of the past or experiencing the essence of a Glastonbury weekend, don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the sounds of a generation within an extraordinary setting.

For tickets and more information, visit Old Skool Disco at Peterborough Cathedral event tickets from TicketSource