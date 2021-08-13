Park car parks to be closed or very busy this weekend

The Nene Park Trust has warned visitors that car parks are expected to be either shut or very busy this weekend thanks to events taking place.

By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 13th August 2021, 12:19 pm
The Rowing Lake will be hosting a regatta this weekend

The Thorpe Meadows Car Park will be shut all weekend due to a rowing regatta taking place on the lake.

Meanwhile The Orton Mere Car Park is expected to be extremely busy on Saturday due to the Mixology music event taking place near-by.

For more information visit https://www.nenepark.org.uk/

