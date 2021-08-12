All-day music and dance festival -under Peterborough parkway

Mixology present Under this weekend

Mixology: Under will showcase an outdoor music and dance event for over 18s that rivals any UK production of this size in unique surroundings. The event will be based beneath the bridge, with the concrete, industrial setting juxtaposing the beautiful, scenic landscapes of the River Nene and Nene Park itself.

The event line up will feature local and world-renowned DJs and be headlined by DJ Skream (pictured). It will take place during the day (12- 10pm) to avoid late night noise disturbance.

Mixology has been putting on music and dance events since 2012, which have grown to be highly-respected in the region, attracting world class DJs.

Elsewhere this weekend:

THURSDAY: The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Ostracised - Pleazer + Spherical from 8pm.

FRIDAY: Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Austin Gold (outside) from 7.30pm - 10pm (£7.50 a ticket); Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Repose; The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Broadcasters from 9pm.

SATURDAY: Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Mighty & High; Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway, has Neil Timothy from 8.30pm; Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Nuggets from 8.30pm; Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Ramshackle Serenade (inside) from 9pm - 11.30pm; The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Velocity from 9pm; Fletton Club has pop and funk covers band Halo from 9pm.

SUNDAY: Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, welcomes Division to its Sunday Acoustics session from 3pm to 6pm; Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Sunday Sessions with Uprising Reggae Band (outside) from 3pm - 5pm; The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Soulful Strut DJ Session from 2pm to 6pm.

MONDAY: Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has Jimmy Doherty from 7pm to 10pm;