Nostalgic Peterborough exhibition throws spotlight on Ladybird books that we all remember
The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists, from February 8 – May 31, will uncover the story of the talented artists who illustrated Ladybird books for more than 30 years.
This beautiful and colourful exhibition puts on display an unparalleled collection of books, original artwork and artefacts and shows how the numerous, talented Ladybird illustrators played such an enormous role in the extraordinary success of the company in the 20th century.
One of the highlights of the exhibition is a spectacular giant wall of Ladybird books, showcasing an incredible collection of 480 titles.
This nostalgic display is a must-see for book lovers and collectors alike, celebrating the charm and enduring legacy of these beloved classics.
Explore topics such as the early years, fairy tales, nature, jobs and technology, learning to read, and history.
The exhibition features captivating displays, including original hand-drawn art, wall-mounted books, and unframed books and ephemera showcased in cases.
Check opening times at peterboroughmuseum.org.uk