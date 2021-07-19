Nene Park ask children to draw themselves enjoying park’s new play area as part of competition

An artist's impression of the new Fox Play Area.

Construction is well underway at Lakeside in Ferry Meadows for the new play area, which follows on from the park’s Otter Play and Badger Play areas; finished in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

As part of the preparations for its opening, a new art competition has been started, with the theme of ‘Enjoying Fox Play.’

Children aged between 3 and 12 can send in a drawing or painting of themselves with their families or friends enjoying themselves in the new area.

Construction underway at the new Fox Play area.

Children can enter in one of two age categories: 3-7 year olds and 8-12 year olds and email a photo of their drawing or painting to [email protected]

The Trust will publish entries on the Nene Park website and will also share selected entries throughout the summer via their social media channels.

The competition will run throughout the summer holiday from 19 July to 3 September.

A spokesperson for Nene Park Trust said: “Think exhilarating zip lines, climbing, swings and water play fun along with trees and beautiful planting.

“You can use detailed colouring pencils or bold paints – it’s up to you.”

At the end of the summer, two winning artists will be announced and each will receive win a £20 voucher to spend in the Visitor Centre and gift shop on children’s books or toys and also have their winning entry displayed in the Park for the opening of Fox Play.