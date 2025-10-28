There is less than one week left to see Peterborough’s world-leading Doctor Who themed Adventures In Space And Time exhibition.

The exhibition brings together one of the largest displays of restored and surviving props, costumes, spaceship models, masks, weapons as well as and even a full-scale replica of the TARDIS console, restored by Anglian Ruskin University students.

Visitors will be treated to encounters with Daleks, Cybermen, Sontarans, Sea Devils, Silurians, and more, all brought back to life by collectors and special effects technicians.

The museum has attracted special visitors such as Seventh Doctor Sylvester McCoy as well as former companions Peter Purves and Sophie Aldred.

There are a few versions of the TARDIS in the exhibition.

The run, which has been on since May, is the most successful of any in the history of the museum.

The final day is Sunday November 2. After this, the museum will be closed for a ‘regeneration’ between Monday November 3 and November 7.

To book tickets, visit www.peterboroughmuseum.org.uk/events/adventures-in-time-space.

Tickets are priced at £5 for adults and £3 for children (under 16).