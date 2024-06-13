June's packed programme of free and low-cost exercise and wellbeing sessions in Fenland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new free wellbeing walk for grandparents and grandchildren is the latest offer in a packed programme of free and low-cost exercise and wellbeing sessions in Fenland.

There's also the chance for volunteers to train free to lead a wellbeing walk.

Wellbeing walks are non-demanding opportunities for people to walk together for health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walking football, ‘pre-fit’ activity sessions for people who have or are losing confidence in their balance or fear falling, free couch-to-5k running and tea dances are among other activities offered by Active Fenland.

Families enjoy free family fun with Active Fenland at Peckover House, Wisbech

In the recent school half term, Active Fenland provided free family fun activities during an open event at the grounds of the National Trust’s Peckover House, in Wisbech. Around 70 adults and more than 90 children took part.

The new grandparent and grandchild Ramblers Wellbeing Walk is the first Friday of the month, setting off from March library, in City Road, at 9.15am, with a chance to take part in library sessions afterwards.

The walk is ideal for grandparents with grandchildren aged up to four years old. Grandparents are responsible for their grandchildren at all times. Buggies welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free training for anyone keen to lead a free social Ramblers Wellbeing Walk in Fenland is being offered 9.30am to 4pm at Wisbech Library on July 5 at March Library, July 10. Lunch included. Book with Active Fenland.

Active Fenland free tea dances, including dance tuition and free light nibbles, are coming to Chatteris and Parson Drove.

For both events, there’s a beginners’ dance lesson 1.30pm to 2pm, and main event for all abilities 2pm to 4pm. Book with Active Fenland.

Tea dances are at:

· King Edward Community Centre, King Edward Road, Chatteris PE16 6NG, Friday, June 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Parson Drove Hall, Wisbech, PE13 4LA, Wednesday, June 19.

Further locations and dates are set for tea dances in coming months.

Fenland District Council’s Active Fenland secures grant funding to provide opportunities for people to live more active lives, especially where they might face additional barriers to do so.

The programme is currently delivered with funding support from Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Integrated Care System (ICS) and Cambridgeshire County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Booking information and the full programme of Active Fenland sessions are available at www.fenland.gov.uk/activefenland and in the timetable

· Registering in advance for Ramblers Wellbeing Walks is preferred but you can just turn up. Register at www.ramblers.org.uk/wellbeing-walks-sign-up

Full Active Fenland programme - June 2024:

Chatteris

Free Chatteris Wellbeing Walk, Tuesdays, 1.45pm from Chatteris Library, Furrowfields Road, PE16 6DY. Walk of around 45 minutes, variable but usually slower pace. Tea/coffee available afterwards in the library.

Free dementia friendly 'Love to Move' class Thursdays, 11am to 12.30pm, at King Edward Community Centre, King Edward Road, Chatteris PE16 6NG. No need to book.

Free 'Wellbeing Stretch and Breathe' class to help with relaxation and releasing tension, suitable for all abilities, with exercises that can be done either on a chair or the floor, Thursdays, 12.45pm to 1.45pm, at King Edward Centre, King Edward Road, Chatteris. Book at: Active Fenland Booking Form

Strength and Balance classes for people who have or are losing confidence in their balance or fear falling. Fridays, 11.30am to 12.30pm, £2.50 per session, at Chatteris Leisure Centre, Eastwood, Chatteris, PE16 6FN. Book and pay at the leisure centre.

'Pre-fit' activity sessions for people who have noticed they are limiting their activity or have stopped doing things because they are getting more challenging. Wednesdays, 11.30am to 1pm, £3 per session, at Chatteris Leisure Centre, Eastwood, Chatteris, PE16 6FN. Book and pay at leisure centre.

Free tea dance, Friday, June 28. Beginners dance lesson 1.30pm to 2pm, and main event for all abilities 2pm to 4pm, at King Edward Community Centre, King Edward Road, Chatteris PE16 6NG. Book at: Active Fenland Booking Form

Returning in Autumn 2024: Free Chatteris Pocket Park Wellbeing Walk, first Sunday of the month, 10am, from outside The Sportsman, Fairway, PE16 6ST. Walk of 45 - 60 minutes.

March

Free Wellbeing Walk Leader Training Courses, Wednesday, July 10, 9.30am to 4pm, March Library, City Road, March, PE15 9LT. Booking essential. Lunch included.

Cardiac rehab sessions for people with a Phase 3 cardiac rehab team or medical professional referral. Mondays, 1.45pm to 3.30pm, £3 per session, at George Campbell Leisure Centre, City Road, March, PE15 9LT. Book and pay at leisure centre.

Free dementia friendly 'Love to Move' class Tuesdays, 11am to 12.30pm, at March Braza Club, Elm Road, PE15 8NZ. No need to book.

Free March Riverside Wellbeing Walk, Tuesdays, 1.30pm from March Library, City Road, March, PE15 9LT. Around an hour, variable yet usually moderate pace. Tea/coffee available afterwards in the library.

Free 'Grandparent and Grandchild Wellbeing Walk', first Friday of the month, sets off at 9.15am from outside March library, City Road, March, PE15 9LT.

Free adults 'Wellbeing Dance and Stretch' fun dance and wellness stretching for beginners, Wednesdays at Neale Wade Sports Centre, Wimblington Road, March, PE15 9PX. Book at: Active Fenland Booking Form

'Pre-fit' activity sessions for people who have noticed they are limiting their activity or have stopped doing the things because they are getting more challenging. Wednesdays, 2pm to 3.30pm. £3 per session, at George Campbell Leisure Centre, City Road, PE15 9LT. Book and pay at leisure centre.

Free 'Kickboxing For Wellbeing', Saturdays, 9.30am to 11am, at RKA Kickboxing Academy, Unit C4, Enterprise Park, March, PE15 0BD. For people aged 16 plus. Enjoy a free hot drink and chat afterwards too. Book at: Active Fenland Booking Form

Free Couch to 5K, Wednesdays to July 3, 6.30pm to 7.30pm, meeting at March Athletic Club, Elm Road Sports Field, Elm Road, March PE15 0BH. Book at: Active Fenland Booking Form

Free tea dance, Friday, August 2. Beginners dance lesson 1.30pm to 2pm, and main event for all abilities 2pm to 4pm, at March Braza Club, Elm Road, PE15 8NZ. Book at: Active Fenland Booking Form.

Parkrun, see: parkrun

Whittlesey

Cardiac rehab sessions for people with a Phase 3 cardiac rehab team or medical professional referral. Thursdays, 1.15pm to 3pm, £3 per session, at Manor Leisure Centre, Station Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1UA. Book and pay at leisure centre.

Free Whittlesey Wellbeing Walk, every 2nd & 4th Monday of the month, 10am from the Buttercross, Market Street, around an hour at variable but usually slower pace. Tea/coffee available afterwards in the library.

Forever Fit - an hour of circulating around different sports such as new age kurling, table tennis and badminton and have an included drink and a chat too. At Manor Leisure Centre, Station Road, Whittlesey PE7 1UA. Tuesdays, 12.30pm to 1.30pm, £2 per person. Book and pay at the leisure centre.

Strength and Balance classes for people who have or are losing confidence in their balance or fear falling. Fridays, 11.30am to 12.30pm, £2.50 per session, at Manor Leisure Centre, Station Road, Whittlesey PE7 1UA. Book and pay at the leisure centre.

'Pre-fit' activity sessions for people who have noticed they are limiting their activity or have stopped doing things because they are getting more challenging. Tuesdays, 10am to 11.30am, £3 per session at Manor Leisure Centre, Station Road, Whittlesey PE7 1UA. Book and pay at leisure centre.

Parkrun, see: parkrun

Wisbech

Free Wellbeing Walk Leader Training Courses, Wisbech Library, Friday, July 5, 9.30am to 4pm. Book at: Active Fenland Booking Form. Lunch included.

Free Wisbech Mindful Wellbeing Walk, Fridays, 10am from Wisbech Park Bandstand, around an hour at a variable but usually moderate pace.

Strength and Balance classes for people who have or are losing confidence in their balance or fear falling, Tuesdays, 12.15pm to 1.15pm, at Wisbech Oasis Centre, St Michaels Avenue, PE13 3NR. Book at: Active Fenland Booking Form

'Pre-fit' activity sessions for people who have noticed they are limiting their activity or have stopped doing the things because they are getting more challenging. Wednesdays, 2pm to 3.30pm, £3 per session, at Hudson Leisure Centre, Harecroft Road, Wisbech, PE13 1RL. book and pay at leisure centre.

Gentle yoga, Tuesdays, 2.15pm to 3.15pm, £30 for 12 weeks or £15 for six, at Wisbech Oasis Centre, St Michaels Avenue, PE13 3NR. Limited spaces left. Book at: Active Fenland Booking Form

Turn-up and play badminton for people aged 16 plus, £2, at Hudson Leisure Centre, Harecroft Road, Wisbech, PE13 1RL: Social Ladies', Wednesdays, 7pm-8pm Beginners, Mondays, 6pm to 7pm Intermediate, Mondays, 7pm to 8pm



Active Fenland in wider Fenland and at home

Doddington

At Doddington Court, Benwick Road, Doddington, PE15 0WD (book and pay online via our Active Fenland webpage or at Doddington Court):

Strength and Balance classes for people who have or are losing confidence in their balance or fear falling, Wednesdays, 11.15pm to 12.15pm, £30 for 12 weeks. Currently fully booked but a waiting list is being operated. Add your details to the waiting list at: Active Fenland Booking Form

'Pre-fit' activity sessions for people who have noticed they are limiting their activity or have stopped doing things because they are getting more challenging. Wednesdays, 12.30pm to 2pm, £36 for 12 weeks.

Eastrea

Free tea dance, Friday, August 16. Beginners dance lesson 1.30pm to 2pm, and main event for all abilities 2pm to 4pm, at Eastrea Centre, 2 Roman Gardens, Eastrea, Whittlesey, PE7 2DF. Book at: Active Fenland Booking Form

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parson Drove

Free tea dance, Wednesday, June 19. Beginners dance lesson 1.30pm to 2pm, and main event for all abilities 2pm to 4pm, at Parson Drove Hall, Wisbech, PE13 4LA. Book at: Active Fenland Booking Form

Wimblington

Free adult tennis, Thursdays, from June 13, 12pm to 1pm, at Parkfield Sports Club, Chapel Lane, Wimblington, PE15 0QX. Book at Active Fenland Booking Form or call 07874 893316.

Free children's tennis sessions, Thursdays, for ages six to 11, 4pm to 5pm, at Parkfield Sports Club, Chapel Lane, Wimblington, PE15 0QX. Fully booked, but join waiting list at Active Fenland Booking Form or call 07874 893316

Fenland

Fenland Leisure Centres managed for Fenland District Council by Freedom Leisure provide packed events programmes in Chatteris, March, Whittlesey and Wisbech. Visit: Freedom Leisure

Free 'at home' sessions and fun Fenland treasure hunts

Find the Active Fenland timetable, 'active at home' booklets, family treasure hunt sheets, YouTube virtual sessions and more at: Active Fenland

Timetable