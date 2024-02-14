In pictures -the amazing animal models made from bricks in Peterborough

Animal Paradise is a free model exhibition for children and adults to enjoy over the holidays located across the malls in the shopping centre. The impressive structures include some of the most endangered animals in the world, so as well as being mighty impressive to see, it aims to educate the next generation of children on the theme of endangered animal species.
Visitors to the centre will come face-to-face with amazing creatures such as an imposing tiger, a proud African lion, the rare blue fin tuna, a giant panda and a graceful dolphin.
The exhibition is open until February 25.
And check out these great half-term fun things to do .