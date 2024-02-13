Half-term in Peterborough - including outdoor fun at Ferry Meadows

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There's something for all the family to enjoy at Nene Park this February half term.

From Saturday (17th to 25th), family-friendly events and activities will be running in the Park, from nature-based workshops to exhilarating outdoor adventures!

Every day there’s 30% off Pay & Play Watersports at Nene Outdoors, which is open between 11amand 5pm. Choose from dragon and swan pedalos, row boats, stand up paddle boards, kayaks and canoes.

Book your activities online to avoid the queues and use code FEBHALFTERM to claim a 30% discount.

Why not complete the Holiday Trail at Ferry Meadows: Pick up a tree folklore themed trail sheet from the Visitor Centre for £1 between 9am and 3pm, answer the questions as you walk around the park. Return to the Visitor Centre and claim your flower seeds prize to grow at home.

You could ride the Ferry Meadows Railway: Sit back and enjoy the ride. Trains will operate daily, weather permitting.

Monday 19 February - Make a Bird Box Workshop:

Celebrate National Nest Box Week by building your very own bird box to attract our feathered-friends to your garden.

It will be led by an expert Park Ranger, with both morning and afternoon sessions available.

Tuesday 20 February - Bird Watching for Families:

Discover the remarkable birds that fly, feed and roost in Ferry Meadows. You will be shown how to identify the birds that you spot and get lots of handy tips on using binoculars.

Tuesday 20 February – Archery:

Book an indoor archery session and unleash your inner Robin Hood or Maid Marian.

Wednesday 21 February – Animal Tracks and Signs:

Discover the creatures that live in Ferry Meadows using the signs they leave behind, and create your own plaster track to take home.

Thursday 22 February - Climbing Wall:

The climbing wall is back out at Nene Outdoors. Great fun for children (and adults) age 4 and over. Who will reach the top first?

​More at www.nenepark.org.uk

Staying with the outdoors, gather the whole family and head to Sacrewell Farm, where there’s plenty of February half term fun to be had until February 25 ( 9am-4.30pm).

The farm will be hosting daily animal talks and a self-led animal trail where you can explore all 50 acres and get to know all of the animals.MondayAnimal talk at 11am – SheepHealth checks and an introduction to the three breeds of sheep at Sacrewell.TuesdayAnimal talk at 11am – GoatsHealth checks and an introduction to all of the goats, finishing with the livestock team goat walking.WednesdayAnimal talk at 11am – CowsHealth checks and an introduction to the Belted Galloway cows.ThursdayAnimal talk at 11am – Donkey’s and poniesHealth checks and an introduction to the three donkeys, two Shetland ponies and three British spotted ponies.FridayAnimal talk at 11am – AlpacasHealth checks and an introduction to the four alpacas, finishing with the livestock team alpaca walking.SaturdayAnimal talk at 11am – PigHealth checks and an introduction to the Landrace pigs and the two Oxford and Sandy black pigs.Animal talk at 2pm – GoatsHealth checks and an introduction to all of the goats.

And if that’s not enough, there will be plenty to keep the children (and adults) entertained, including…Award-winning natural play; Outdoor play park; Indoor soft play – the Playbarn; Sensory garden with mud kitchen; 18th Century mill, history and heritageOrigin8 café with sweet and savoury treatsSo, don on your wellies and enjoy a fun-filled day out.

More at www.sacrewell.org.ukActivities at Peterborough Museum include:Time QuestFebruary 19 - 23 Feb, 10am - 4pm

See the past come to life with a time-travelling adventure.

Journey through the story of the museum building and experience life in the past by jumping into the different eras of its history. Families will need to work together to solve puzzles and gather clues to help put the timeline back in order.Tickets: £4 adults, £3.50 under 16s, £15 families (2 adults, up to 3 children), under 5s FREE. (Tickets also available on the door on the day of your arrival).

The Priestgate Vaults (Age 8+)February 19 – 24 Feb, 11am

Explore layers of history rarely seen by the public and hear the stories of the people who once lived and worked within the building. Brought to life through projections and characters from the building’s history, this fascinating tour will take you through 500 years of changing hands and uses.Tickets: £5 adults, £3 under 16s.

Staying indoors, there is a stunning new free model exhibition in the city centre.

Animal Paradise, until February 25

Take a walk on the wild side as 15 life-size creatures, made purely from bricks, take over the Peterborough mall.

Animal Paradise is a free model exhibition for children and adults to enjoy over the holidays located across the malls in Queensgate. The impressive structures include some of the most endangered animals in the world, so as well as being mighty impressive to see, it aims to educate the next generation of children on the theme of endangered animal species.

Visitors to the centre will come face-to-face with amazing creatures such as an imposing tiger, a proud African lion, the rare Blue Fin Tuna, a Giant Panda and a graceful dolphin.

The four habitats represented in Animal Paradise are: Wildlands, Snow and Ice, Ocean and Jungle and each of the 15 animals comes with an ID card that includes a question to answer that will help complete a trail map. Queensgate will also be running a competition to win a prize so look out on their social media channels and find out how to enter.

“From previous events in Queensgate we know that brick exhibitions are incredibly popular and this event is both stunning to see and educational for families,” said Katie Chapman, marketing and commercialisation manager at Queensgate. “As we start a new year, we have a whole host of exciting events and activities planned for 2024 that we hope will appeal to customers young and old.”

Peterborough’s Showcase Cinema de Lux has reduced its family ticket price to just £25 for February half term.

The new reduced ticket price means a family of four can now watch all the biggest blockbusters at a cost of £6.25 each. And as if that wasn’t enough, family ticket holders can also claim a large sweet or salted popcorn per family, completely free of charge!

The offer is valid until Sunday 25th February, so children and parents alike can kick back and relax, with blockbusters such as Migration screening during the break.

Jon Dixon, UK marketing director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “Half-term is a great chance for families to spend some quality time together and we love seeing families enjoying the latest big screen blockbusters.

“This half-term is no different, and we’re excited to announce customers in Peterborough can grab discounted family tickets during the holidays. There are plenty of great films for families to enjoy on the big screen and we’re delighted to offer a half-term gift from us to them.”