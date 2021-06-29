Get your glad rags on for gin and nostalgic train ride in Peterborough

The steam enGIN express

On July 24, you can relax in a First Class carriage and be hauled by one of Nene Valley Railway’s resident heritage steam locomotives, travelling through the Nene Valley whilst tantalising your taste buds with a selection of gins and liqueurs, from Sacrewell Farm-based Nene Valley Spirits.

Guests should be ready on platform two in their glad rags by 6.60pm, where they will be greeted by the Nene Valley Railway hosts and the Nene Valley Spirits team for first gin of the evening.

Then it’s all aboard the Steam EnGIN Express for a wonderful experience.

A spokesperson said: “On each table there will be a selection of glassware, garnishes and a drinks menu which will give you step-by-step instructions of how to make each drink plus a nibbles box to complement the range of drinks you will be enjoying whilst on board.

“Your gin for each drink will be served to your table by your carriage drinks server. There will be a bar open on the train (if restrictions allow, if we cannot have the bar on the train open, there will be a bar on the platform to purchase drinks from before you travel and for one hour after your return).”

The designated drivers will also be catered for and provided with soft drinks throughout the journey.

For this service seating is only available in the open carriages, all seating is high backed and fully upholstered for that luxury feel.

What’s included?

Drink served on the platform on arrival.

A leisurely two-hour first class return heritage steam journey departing from Wansford Station at 19:00.

Three further delicious gins/liqueurs, along with mixers and the perfect garnishes.Onboard or on platform (all dependant on Government restrictions) singing duo with piano.