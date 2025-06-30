Get ready to go wild… Summer is sorted at Flag Fen

Peterborough’s Flag Fen is the place to be for families looking to enjoy the great outdoors, get active, and dive into a world of history, wildlife and play this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting on July 19, the archaeology park Flag Fen is cranking up the summer fun with daily themed activities, outdoor games and a fantastic value Summer Pass—giving families unlimited access all summer long for just £25!

The Pass includes unlimited entry for two adults and up to three children through to August 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So whether you’re into history, nature, sports, or science, there’s something new to explore every day.

Go Wild at Flag Fen, starting July 19

Each weekday brings something unique with daily themed activities:

Wildlife Wednesdays – Minibeast hunts, pond dipping, and the Big Butterfly Count.

Roman Thursdays – Meet a Roman soldier, train like a legionnaire, and face off with Boudica.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forest School Fridays – Den building, wild art, and bushcraft adventures.

Sports Day Saturdays – Classic races, hula hoop contests, and fun for all ages.

Science Sundays – Bubble physics, eco experiments, and colourful insect vision demonstrations.

Let your kids run free in the Games Zone, open daily, packed with summer classics like stomp rockets, kite flying, archery, space hoppers, sack races, and hay-bale-parkour. It’s all about fresh air, laughter, and making unforgettable summer memories together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can’t wait for the summer holidays? Don’t miss the new Go Wild weekends, Flag Fen’s monthly hands-on outdoor sessions, starting this weekend (July 5 and 6)—perfect for kids aged 6–8 (but all ages welcome!). July’s theme is Woodland Magic, with wand-making, fairy house building, enchanted scavenger hunts and more.

In September, explore the Savvy Stone Age with cave art, clay necklaces, and soap Stone Age knapping (the art of shaping stone ‘soap’).

No booking needed, just drop in! Only £3 per participating child plus general admission.

To learn more, visit: flagfen.org.uk