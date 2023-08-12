News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show

Get ready for a Star Wars themed art showdown at Peterborough Cathedral!

It’s paintbrush vs spray can! Which will come out on top?
By Ben Jones
Published 12th Aug 2023, 00:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 00:59 BST

Peterborough Cathedral is hosting an art showdown next Saturday (August 19) to coincide with its ongoing Unofficial Galaxies exhibition.

Residents are encouraged to intend and take part on their own canvases as well-known local artists Tony Nero and Nathan Murdoch go head-to-head creating super-sized artwork to go alongside the exhibition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tony will be created his artwork with a traditional paintbrush while Nathan will be using the modern spray paint can.

Most Popular

    The artwork will be inspired by Star Wars and the Cathedral itself.

    The event will run from 10am to 2pm.

    Currently, one of the largest private collections of Star Wars memorabilia in on display at the Cathedral. The exhibition will run until August 29.

    Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £6 for children. Family tickets are also available, visit www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/galaxies.aspx.

    Related topics:Peterborough CathedralCathedralResidentsNathan MurdochTickets