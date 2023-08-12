Get ready for a Star Wars themed art showdown at Peterborough Cathedral!

Peterborough Cathedral is hosting an art showdown next Saturday (August 19) to coincide with its ongoing Unofficial Galaxies exhibition.

Residents are encouraged to intend and take part on their own canvases as well-known local artists Tony Nero and Nathan Murdoch go head-to-head creating super-sized artwork to go alongside the exhibition.

Tony will be created his artwork with a traditional paintbrush while Nathan will be using the modern spray paint can.

The artwork will be inspired by Star Wars and the Cathedral itself.

The event will run from 10am to 2pm.

Currently, one of the largest private collections of Star Wars memorabilia in on display at the Cathedral. The exhibition will run until August 29.