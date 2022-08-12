Fine Food Market returning to Burghley House

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burghley's Summer Fine Food Market

More than 45 quality food producers will set up stalls in the picturesque Chestnut and Stable Courtyards for the free-to-enter Summer Fine Food Market, from August 27-29.

Creating a relaxed, but bustling market atmosphere and staged against the backdrop of the Elizabethan country house, stalls will be selling regional and award-winning specialties including goat milk ice cream, cakes, cheese and bread plus jams, chutney and meat.

Showcasing the best in local and international produce, among exhibitors will be Amo La Pizza!, selling Italian sourdough wood fired pizzas and Sicilian cannolis in lemon cream; The Brownie Company, with its hand-stirred single batch brownies baked from home near Stamford; and Bad Boy Cider, offering not only its artisan cider, but also food including smoked long dogs, beef brisket and homemade slaw and sauces.

As well as hot and cold food from the specialist stalls, visitors can still tuck into the tasty treats at Burghley’s restaurants, cafes and shops throughout the Fine Food Market.

Also open as usual will be the House and gardens.