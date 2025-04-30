Doctor Who: Peterborough Museum turned into Tardis ahead of stunning exhibition
The historic Peterborough Museum has had another transformation – this time into The Tardis ahead of a stunning new Doctor Who exhibition.
The Priestgate attraction – which used to be Peterborough Hospital – has been transformed ahead of the opening of the Adventures in Time and Space. An Unofficial Dr Who Exhibition.
The exhibition opens on Saturday, with former Dr Who companion Peter Purves performing the honours and opening the display.
Visitors to the exhibition will encounter the fearsome Daleks, Cybermen, Sontarans, Sea Devils, Silurians, as well as see one of the largest displays of restored and surviving props, costumes, spaceship models, masks, weapons from the iconic BBC show.
The exhibition will be running from Saturday, May 3 until Sunday, November 2.
For more information visit https://peterboroughmuseum.org.uk/events/adventures-in-time-space