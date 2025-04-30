Doctor Who: Peterborough Museum turned into Tardis ahead of stunning exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Adventures in Time & Space exhibition opens on Saturday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The historic Peterborough Museum has had another transformation – this time into The Tardis ahead of a stunning new Doctor Who exhibition.

The Priestgate attraction – which used to be Peterborough Hospital – has been transformed ahead of the opening of the Adventures in Time and Space. An Unofficial Dr Who Exhibition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition opens on Saturday, with former Dr Who companion Peter Purves performing the honours and opening the display.

The exhibition opens this weekend

Visitors to the exhibition will encounter the fearsome Daleks, Cybermen, Sontarans, Sea Devils, Silurians, as well as see one of the largest displays of restored and surviving props, costumes, spaceship models, masks, weapons from the iconic BBC show.

The exhibition will be running from Saturday, May 3 until Sunday, November 2.

For more information visit https://peterboroughmuseum.org.uk/events/adventures-in-time-space