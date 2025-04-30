Doctor Who: Peterborough Museum turned into Tardis ahead of stunning exhibition

By Stephen Briggs
Published 30th Apr 2025, 15:57 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 10:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Adventures in Time & Space exhibition opens on Saturday

The historic Peterborough Museum has had another transformation – this time into The Tardis ahead of a stunning new Doctor Who exhibition.

The Priestgate attraction – which used to be Peterborough Hospital – has been transformed ahead of the opening of the Adventures in Time and Space. An Unofficial Dr Who Exhibition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The exhibition opens on Saturday, with former Dr Who companion Peter Purves performing the honours and opening the display.

The exhibition opens this weekendThe exhibition opens this weekend
The exhibition opens this weekend
Read More
Former Doctor Who companion to open world-leading exhibition at Peterborough Mus...

Visitors to the exhibition will encounter the fearsome Daleks, Cybermen, Sontarans, Sea Devils, Silurians, as well as see one of the largest displays of restored and surviving props, costumes, spaceship models, masks, weapons from the iconic BBC show.

The exhibition will be running from Saturday, May 3 until Sunday, November 2.

For more information visit https://peterboroughmuseum.org.uk/events/adventures-in-time-space

Related topics:Peterborough MuseumWHOBBC
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice