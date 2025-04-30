Former Doctor Who companion to open world-leading exhibition at Peterborough Museum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Adventures in Time and Space: An unofficial Doctor Who exhibition is open between May 3 and November 2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Doctor Who companion Peter Purves will officially open the ‘Adventures in Time and Space’ exhibition at Peterborough Museum this Saturday (May 3).

The unofficial Doctor Who exhibition will open at the city’s museum over the weekend and run all the way until the beginning of November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition has pulled off a coup in securing Purves, the actor who played Steven Taylor, the companion of the very first Doctor (William Hartnell), in a total of 46 episodes between 1965 and 1966.

The exhibition will be opened on May 3.

After leaving the show, Purves became a regular Blue Peter presenter for over a decade before going onto make cameo appearances in large TV shows such as Eastenders and The Office.

Purves will be opening the exhibition at noon and then staying for a signing session.

The actor has also thrown his support behind the venue, which faced the threat of partial closure earlier this year in order to save money. The building is now not under threat of any changes to its timetable in the short term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of his appearances, Purves said: “I am looking forward to next Saturday. I shall be opening a Dr Who exhibition at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery at noon and hope to see as many "Who" fans as possible there.

Peter Purves.

"The venue is under threat of closure and needs all the support it can get. Please come if you can. I will be doing a signing after the opening.”

The official opening will take place at Noon.

Tickets can be booked on the Peterborough Museum website in time slots, 9:30am-11:30am, 12pm-2pm and 2:30pm-4:30pm.

Pre-sale tickets are flying fast, however, 20 walk-in tickets per session per day have been reserved and these are available on a first come first served basis.

Tickets are priced at £5 for adults and £3 for children (under 16).