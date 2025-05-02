Daleks, Cyberman and Weeping Angels arrive in Peterborough as Doctor Who inspired exhibition prepares to open
Excitement in beginning to build in Peterborough as the unofficial Doctor Who exhibition ‘Adventures in Time and Space.’
The major exhibition will feature a large range of Doctor Who monsters, props, and memorabilia in one of the most extensive displays of Doctor Who artefacts in over a decade and opens at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery on Saturday (May 3).
In order to mark this, the city’s famous graffiti tunnel, located under the Fletton Parkway, has been given a makeover thanks to renowned local street artist Nathan Murdoch as well as Gnasher murals.
The Daleks and Cyberman join hundreds of Daleks that have popped up across the city, also created by Murdoch!
The artwork is helping to build excitement for the exhibition, which is being opened by Peter Purves, who played Steven Taylor, the companion of the first Doctor Who in over 40 episodes.
A number of sneak preview pictures of the exhibition have already been released showing a number of the exhibits, which can be seen below.
Tickets can be booked on the Peterborough Museum website in time slots, 9:30am-11:30am, 12pm-2pm and 2:30pm-4:30pm.
Pre-sale tickets are flying fast, however, 20 walk-in tickets per session per day have been reserved and these are available on a first come first served basis.
Tickets are priced at £5 for adults and £3 for children (under 16).