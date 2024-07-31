Chance to experience magical 'Monsters at Midnight' at Peterborough Cathedral
Visitors to Peterborough Cathedral can experience life under the ocean, millions of years ago in an atmospheric, magical evening with the Monsters of the Sea.
Peterborough Cathedral have announced a special after-dark showing of its popular summer exhibition, "Monsters of the Sea," kindly sponsored by ARU Peterborough, on August 10 from 9.30pm to midnight.
This exclusive event, titled "Monsters til Midnight," promises a night of enchantment, mystery, and captivating performances set against the backdrop of the cathedral's awe-inspiring architecture.
Visitors will have the unique opportunity to explore the "Monsters of the Sea" exhibition after hours, delving into the fascinating world of sea creatures large and small.
The exhibition, which has captured the imagination of thousands of visitors throughout its opening weeks, showcases a stunning array of displays, and interactive activities that bring these marine monsters to life.
Adding to the evening's entertainment, attendees can enjoy a live performance by the acclaimed mezzo-soprano and classical cross-over artist, Gabriella Pineda-Rodriguez. Known for her powerful voice and captivating stage presence, Gabriella will perform a selection of pieces that blend classical and contemporary styles, creating a magical atmosphere.
To enhance the experience, a bar will be available, offering a selection of drinks for guests to enjoy as they wander through the exhibition and soak in the evening's performances.
Tickets for "Monsters til Midnight" are available now and can be purchased through the Peterborough Cathedral website. Due to the anticipated high demand, early booking is recommended.
For more information, please visit: Monsters at Midnight at Peterborough Cathedral event tickets from TicketSource