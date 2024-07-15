An exhibition more than 250 million years in the making arrived at Peterborough Cathedral with a roar this morning – as 16 giant sea monsters made an impressive debut.

The Monsters of the Sea exhibition opened today (Monday), and is set to provide plenty of ‘wow’ moments throughout the summer, providing inspiration to plenty of visitors.

There are 16 life size animatronic creatures now ‘living’ in the historic building – from the icthyosaurs that lived in this part of the world hundreds of millions of years ago, to the Great White Shark, made famous in films such as Jaws.

Vice Dean Rev Tim Alban Jones said that religion and science coming together for an exhibition like this was a great thing.

He said: “People sometimes think that science and religion are enemies, but in fact it is just two ways of explaining the same thing. I think it is a great thing.

"It also works in with our ecological and environmental concerns, thinking about our care of the oceans as well as our care of the Earth.”

The Monsters of the Sea exhibition has toured the world over the past few years – visiting America, Europe – and even Russia and Ukraine (before the war started) – before arriving in Peterborough.

But despite seeing some spectacular locations, Corrado Canonici, director of World Touring Exhibitions, said seeing the display in a historic cathedral was a special moment.

He said: “We have animatronic sea monsters in one of the best cathedrals in England – I don’t know what to say, it is absolutely phenomenal, it just works so well together. I am astounded myself.

"Usually the ‘Wow’ factor is pretty strong as people do not know what to expect. We all know animatronic dinosaurs, but when you are talking about animatronic sea monsters, you don’t know what to expect –what you get is pretty huge monsters, moving, sound, very spectacular and with a strong educational aspect as well.”

Maria Elsey, Head of Operations at the Cathedral said there were a range of events taking place throughout the summer to celebrate the monsters arriving.

She said: “During August we have Monsters Yoga Under the Sea, which will be here under the Tower every Thursday night. We also have an old school disco on August 17, which will be 70s, 80s and 90s music. There will be a special announcement about that this week, so watch out for that.

"We have an immersive event, where there will be a sound bath, with gongs – people will bring mats and lay in the nave.

"We also have craft workshops for children on a Tuesday and Saturday afternoon, and also on Wednesdays we have craft workshops over in St John’s Church.

"And on some Saturdays in August we have caricaturist John Elson, and we will also be selling ‘shark fingers’ – not to play with, but to eat, so the children will love that.”

While the exhibition is taking place, cathedral services will go ahead as normal, and there has also been a space set aside for private prayer.

Tickets for the exhibition are on sale now – for more information, visit https://www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/summerexhibition24.aspx

