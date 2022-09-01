Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zara Tindall pictured by David Lowndes at Burghley House on 1 September on the first day of the trials.

Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials burst into life today with its white marquees and grandstands in place.

Eighty elite horse and rider combinations from across the world will be taking part – including the Queen’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall.

A new event director, Martyn Johnson, and new cross country course designer, Derek di Grazia - who is responsible for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics track - are set to bring new innovations to the event.

“You can’t help but feel excited - it all now feels very ‘real’,” said new event director Martyn Johnson, who took on the role last November.

“There’s even more anticipation around this year’s Land Rover Burghley because it hasn’t taken place since 2019 because of the Covid pandemic."

There are many reasons why people visit Land Rover Burghley.

At the heart of it all is the main eventing competition, spectators watching their sporting heroes and their brilliant, beautiful horses perform in the visually stunning setting.

The cross-country track, which threads its way through Burghley Park and past Burghley House, will play host to the likes of Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall who is taking part in the dressage on September 1 at 3.30pm with her horse Class Affair.

Many spectators also choose to go because of the shopping opportunities.

It’s nothing like the normal high street - you’ve got all day to to treat yourself, to stock up on delicious food, to add to your winter wardrobe and furnish your house or garden.

Perhaps you’re the unhorsey partner, friend, parent or colleague with no interest in shopping. Don’t worry, you’ve got Burghley Park to wander through, the historic house itself to look at - or the Land Rover Experience off road driving to entertain you.