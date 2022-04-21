Burghley Horse Trials 2022: The box office for the Burghley Horse Trials 2022 equestrian event, at Burghley House, near Stamford, will open on April 28.

Tickets are now on sale for Burghley Horse Trials, in Stamford, which is making a comeback after the last two events were cancelled because of the pandemic.

The annual three-day equestrian event will be held at Burghley House from the 1 - 4 September this year - and the box office will open on April 28.

Eighty elite horse and rider combinations from across the world will be taking part.

A new event director, Martyn Johnson, and new cross country course designer, Derek di Grazia - who is responsible for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics track - are set to bring new innovations to the event.

The running order

The event will start with two days of dressage in the main arena on Thursday and Friday.

Saturday is cross country day - when competitors test their nerve around Burghley’s famously demanding course.

The competition will then come to a climax with show jumping on Sunday to determine who will carry home the Land Rover Perpetual Challenge Trophy and substantial £100,000 first prize.

What’s on?

For the equestrian enthusiast, every possible type of horse-related wares are on sale - ranging from stabling, feed and tack, to riding boots, hats and clothing.

Each year, more than 600 selected exhibitors offer everything from handmade cheeses, artisan breads and rare breed meats to luxury goods - such as jewellery, contemporary fashion and exotic holidays.

Outside the main competition, Olympian and Team GB dressage rider Carl Hester will be hosting a masterclass.

Car enthusiasts will also have the opportunity to test the latest Land Rover vehicles on the Land Rover ‘Off Road’ Experience.

Those looking for a quieter pace will be able to enjoy some respite, while sipping champagne in the Pol Roger Lodge.

How to book tickets

Advance admission ticket prices start at £22. Priority booking for members and memberships opens on April 28 and general bookings open the following day (April 29).