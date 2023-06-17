Jumpin Jack Frost to headline for High Rollaz in Peterborough

There will be deep soulful liquid funk, jungle and drum n bass on the menu across both floors at the soul food restaurant in Cowgate from 10pm – 3am on July 7.

Alongside the likes of Fabio, Grooverider, and Bryan Gee, in the late 80s Frost was a founder of the Rave, Drum n Bass and Jungle scene. In 1993, he teamed up with fellow DJ Bryan Gee to form the seminal label V Recordings. Then, under the name Leviticus, he produced one of the biggest jungle anthems that's ever been, 'Burial' (Big Bad and Heavy). Nominated for a MOBO award, it's a tune that's known all over the world.

Fast-forward to today and Frost still continues to headline and smash the DnB Jungle scene worldwide.. doing his thing!..

Jumpin Jack Frost is at High Rollaz Soul Food pt 3 at Embe in July

Also on the line up are The High Rollaz family:

SINCERE, founder of High Rollaz, DJ and radio broadcaster; RAYAN GEE, front man and vocalist for the legends of the rave scene Shades Of Rhythm, who will be building the party with his unique blend of melodic liquid breaks and downtempo vibes; Strictly Soulful duo Djs INSTANT & TREDDA; showcasing his latest dubs, QUEST; and co-hosting DRAX MC, alongside some secret special guest DJs.

The kitchen will be open and there will be collection tins for Sue Ryder on the night.