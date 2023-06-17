News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault

Jumpin Jack Frost to headline for High Rollaz in Peterborough

​DJ Jumpin Jack Frost will be the special guest when High Rollaz return to Embe in Peterborough city centre next month with Soul Food Part 3.
By Brad Barnes
Published 16th Jun 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 11:57 BST

There will be deep soulful liquid funk, jungle and drum n bass on the menu across both floors at the soul food restaurant in Cowgate from 10pm – 3am on July 7.

Alongside the likes of Fabio, Grooverider, and Bryan Gee, in the late 80s Frost was a founder of the Rave, Drum n Bass and Jungle scene. In 1993, he teamed up with fellow DJ Bryan Gee to form the seminal label V Recordings. Then, under the name Leviticus, he produced one of the biggest jungle anthems that's ever been, 'Burial' (Big Bad and Heavy). Nominated for a MOBO award, it's a tune that's known all over the world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fast-forward to today and Frost still continues to headline and smash the DnB Jungle scene worldwide.. doing his thing!..

Jumpin Jack Frost is at High Rollaz Soul Food pt 3 at Embe in JulyJumpin Jack Frost is at High Rollaz Soul Food pt 3 at Embe in July
Jumpin Jack Frost is at High Rollaz Soul Food pt 3 at Embe in July
Most Popular

    Also on the line up are The High Rollaz family:

    SINCERE, founder of High Rollaz, DJ and radio broadcaster; RAYAN GEE, front man and vocalist for the legends of the rave scene Shades Of Rhythm, who will be building the party with his unique blend of melodic liquid breaks and downtempo vibes; Strictly Soulful duo Djs INSTANT & TREDDA; showcasing his latest dubs, QUEST; and co-hosting DRAX MC, alongside some secret special guest DJs.

    The kitchen will be open and there will be collection tins for Sue Ryder on the night.

    It is ticket only and they can be found on Skiddle.

    Related topics:Peterborough