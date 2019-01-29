Jools Holland announces Peterborough gig

Musical virtuoso Jools Holland and his distinguished Rhythm & Blues Orchestra are to perform at Peterborough’s East of England Arena on October 26.

Accompanying Jools will be the supremely talented Ruby Turner, with her breath-taking gospel, soul and rhythm & blues vocals, Louise Marshall, with her beautiful soul and jazz tones, as well as original Squeeze member and powerhouse Gilson Lavis on drums.

Additional special guest will be BRIT Award winner Eddi Reader.

Jools has previously described Eddi Reader as, “one of (his) favourite singers of all time.” Jools and Eddi have been collaborating musically for more than 20 years, with highlights that include their single Waiting Game, which Jools co-wrote with Chris Difford, as well as featuring in the 2009 Richard Linklater film Me and Orson Welles and also the soundtrack. Eddi also famously harmonised with Annie Lennox whilst touring with the Eurythmics as well as leading vocals in the band Fairground Attraction, reaching the top of the UK charts in 1988 with the single Perfect.

With a tremendous collection of Jools tunes and other boogie-woogie classics to choose from, Jools’ UK tour is set to be an unforgettable night out that will have audiences on their feet!

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (February 1) at 10am. Tickets are priced from £42 (+ booking fee), and can be bought on Ticketmaster, See Tickets, Ticketline and Stargreen as well as the direct venue websites.

Jools is the second big name from the world of music to announce a city date this week. Tom Jones is to play Peterborough United’s ABAX Stadium on July 11. Details of that gig HERE