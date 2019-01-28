Big names in Peterborough? It’s Not Unusual as Tom Jones announces city gig
His Mama Told Him Not To Come - but music icon Sir Tom Jones will still be swapping the Green Green Grass of Home for the Green Green Grass of the ABAX Stadium
Sir Tom is the latest big name music act to come to Peterborough in recent years, following in the footsteps of Sir Elton John, Bryan Adams and Steps.
1. Big concerts in Peterborough
Elton John concert at the ABAX Stadium.
Midlands
johnston press resell
2. Big concerts in Peterborough
Blue and Steps concert at the ABAX Stadium. Steps on stage
Midlands
Johnston Press Resell
3. Big concerts in Peterborough
Blue and Steps concert at the ABAX Stadium. Steps on stage
Midlands
Johnston Press Resell
4. Big concerts in Peterborough
Blue and Steps concert at the ABAX Stadium. Steps on stage
Midlands
Johnston Press Resell
