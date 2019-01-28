Tom Jones''Tom Dymond''www.tomdymond.co.uk'00447825740400'�Tom Dymond''Not for use with out permission.''Mandatory Credit - Tom Dymond

Big names in Peterborough? It’s Not Unusual as Tom Jones announces city gig

His Mama Told Him Not To Come - but music icon Sir Tom Jones will still be swapping the Green Green Grass of Home for the Green Green Grass of the ABAX Stadium

Sir Tom is the latest big name music act to come to Peterborough in recent years, following in the footsteps of Sir Elton John, Bryan Adams and Steps.

