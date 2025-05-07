FLO UK Tour 2025: R&B act announce rescheduled tour dates - new dates and are tickets still available?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
- FLO have announced their rescheduled UK tour dates as part of their Access All Areas tour.
- The band postponed the UK leg of their tour after one of the members injured themselves during rehearsals
- Here’s the new revised dates and if you can get tickets to see the band on tour still in 2025.
FLO are currently on the US leg of their Access All Areas tour but has now revealed their rescheduled UK tour dates, set to take place later this year.
Originally scheduled for March 2025, the band had to postpone their UK leg due to a rehearsal injury sustained by member Renée Downer, allowing her time to recover for their eagerly anticipated North American tour.
However, a press release from the group this morning has confirmed the new dates for their shows in London, Glasgow, Birmingham, and Manchester – ideally at the end of the UK summer music festival season, allowing fans to rest before attending one of FLO's four UK shows this year.
So, when is FLO now coming to your area, and are tickets still available to see them perform in 2025?
When are FLO touring the United Kingdom in 2025 now?
Those revised UK tour dates for FLO are as follows:
- September 28 2025: O2 Academy Brixton, London
- September 29 2025: SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow
- October 1 2025: Manchester Academy, Manchester
- October 2 2025: O2 Academy, Birmingham
Are there tickets left to see FLO on their 2025 UK tour?
There are still tickets to see the group perform on the UK leg of their Access All Areas tour, but they are starting to dry up - to avoid FOMO, visit Ticketmaster UK to pick yours up today.
Do you have an event you’d like to share with us? You can now promote your What’s On stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.