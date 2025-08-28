Destination X has confirmed its finalists for 2025

Just three players will compete for the prize money.

But which of the cast are still on the bus?

A journey like no other will come to an end on the BBC tonight (August 28). Destination X is set to crown its very first winner in just a matter of hours.

The line-up for the final was confirmed last night (August 27) as a fan favourite contestant was eliminated. Taxi driver Daren got to return to his Jackie P after missing out on making the last leg of the journey - see the recap here.

But which of the contestants have made it to the final? Here’s all you need to know:

When is Destination X on TV tonight?

Destination X finalists (L-R): Josh, Judith, Saskia | BBC

BBC has confirmed that the final of Destination X will start at 9pm and it is due to run for an hour, finishing at approximately 10pm. Viewers can also watch it live on BBC iPlayer - and it will be available on demand.

The preview for the final, via Radio Times , reads: “Travelling aboard a blacked-out bus, the remaining contenders attempt to decrypt further location clues, turning their journey into a real-life game to deduce their destination. Rob Brydon hosts, as the series reaches its conclusion.”

Not much being given away by the BBC with that one!

Who are the Destination X finalists?

Thirteen players initially entered the game and ten have since departed. It has left just three finalists and it includes:

Josh - 26, Dartford - Pilot

Judith - 28, Bristol - Nuclear Engineer

Saskia - 25, Birmingham - Marketing Executive

Speaking about his time on the show, Josh said: “I don’t think my strategy changed much, I went in with the idea of making friends with people in order to gain advantages, and I think I carried this strategy until the end.”

He added: “I realised that I'm capable of achieving anything I set my mind to. I may come across as self-assured, but I do struggle with self-doubt. As the game progressed and I advanced further, my confidence grew.

“Each step forward proved to me that I could push past my limits and accomplish things I never thought I was capable of.”

Judith said: “My strategy initially was just to make alliances, so that I kept having some sort of information to go off, but as I got on the bus and I realised how difficult it was and how unprepared I actually was. Then I kind of became a lone wolf until Claire came back, and that's when I kind of was able to build that relationship with her and work as a team.”

She also revealed a surprising way the players entertained themselves on the bus. She explained: “We played Uno quite a lot which was very funny and really brought out everyone’s competitive sides.”

Discussing her time on the show, Saskia said: “I began to look at the game like an actual competition, At the very start, I thought sharing was the most important however when I began to realise how hard the game actually was and how it was sometimes down to meters for elimination, that maybe withholding some sort of information was probably better if you wanted to get further into the competition.”

