Your guide to what's on in Peterborough's pubs, clubs and bars

See Last Minute Brigade on Friday at Iron Horse Ranch house in Market Deeping

THURSDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Vicarage and To Touch The Face Of God plus support from 8pm

Charters at Town Bridge has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm, Free entry, teams of six max, winning team gets £20 bar voucher;FRIDAY:Charters has Vinyl Night with DJ Derek Gibson playing indie, new wave, punk, glam rock and more from 8pm, Free entry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ostrich Inn has Frankly My Dear from 9.30pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Cuttin’ Loose from 9pm playing Rock and Pop covers. Free admission;Brewery Tap, Westgate, has High Rollers – one of the area’s finest covers bands, with a vast repertoire – guaranteed to have something for everyone. Free entry, from 10pm. ;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Expletives;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Division, and acoustic duo from 9pm-11pm, free entry;Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Last Minute Brigade (pictured) from 9pm - 11.30pm (Inside)Liberation, New Road, has Freedom night with dance and R&B from 10pm to 4am.Rhythm Room, New Road, has Reminisce from 9pm to 1am.

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has From The Gap (£6/ Members £5);SATURDAY:The Ostrich Inn has Candy Twist - 9.30pm;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Under The Covers;Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has soloist Nicole Lawrence from 9pm-11pm, free entry;Brewery Tap has Mr Eddie Nash presents The Get Down – Funk, soul, RnB, Hip Hop and Drum n Bass. From 9.30pm till 3am. Free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has True British Mayhem from 9pm playing Punk, New Wave covers and originals;

Charters has The Deps – This live band will take you on a journey through time from the swinging 60s to the present day. From 10pm;Peterborough Conservative Club has vocalist Steve Moyse from 8.30pm - 11.30pm;Liberation has Soundbox from 11pm through until 4am resident DJs will be playing the best house and R&B tracks;Rhythm Room has Saturday Night Social from 9pm;SUNDAY:The Ostrich Inn has The RAW Collective from 4.30pm;

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate. has Latiesha Trio, from 3pm to 6pm;Charters has Candy Twist a Sixties covers band launching Summer Sundays in the beer garden from 3pm (FULL LINE UP). Followed by Monthly Music Quiz from 6.30pm. Free entry, teams of six max, £20 bar prize for the winning team;

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has The Atomics from 2pm playing late 70’s Post Punk, New Wave and Power Pop Era covers;Iron Horse Ranch House has Uncovered Takeover from 2pm - 5pm (Outside);

The Ploughman, Werrington, has Division from 3pm;

MONDAY: