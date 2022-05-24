The Charters beer garden - home to Summer Sundays

The Sunday afternoon live music experience is one of Peterborough’s most celebrated music events, with a fantastic looking line up starting on Sunday and running through until the end of September.

What’s more it is free, family friendly and a great way to enjoy some home-grown artists.

A spokesperson said: “The venue has once again arranged a fantastic line up and we are confident that Candy Twist will kick off this year’s events in style

Candy Twist

“The atmosphere at the events has been superb historically and we are confident that this year will be no exception.

“This year we are looking forward to showcasing our newly extended beer garden and outside bar, providing the people of Peterborough with a brand new and improved Charters Summer Sunday experience.”

Here is the line-up:

MAY 29

Funked Up

CANDY TWIST: Sixties covers band, playing songs from an era revolutionary in the evolution of Pop.

JUNE 5

COSMIC RODNEY: Peterborough based covers band, famed for the wide variety of music. Regardless of whether the tunes are old or new, pop or rock, they guarantee to be the life and soul of any party! Just bring your dancing shoes..

JUNE 12

The Atomics

XX XII: Named after the year of the London Olympics, 2012’s wide ranging repertoire covers everything from popular classics & 80s rock, re-imagined contemporary pop as well as pushing into more musically ambitious territory rarely seen in a covers band.

JUNE 19

THE ATOMICS: The Atomics are a fabulous four piece covers band bringing you the best from the late 70s early 80s Post Punk New Wave era and beyond. Playing all your favourite tunes from Blondie, The Pretenders, Adam and the Ants, Altered Images, Duran Duran, Talking Heads, Ian Dury, Elvis Costello and many many more!

JUNE 26

FUNKED UP: The 5 piece from Rutland play an eclectic mix of Pop, Rock, Funk and Soul.

JULY:

Sun 3rd – Jazz Underground from 12-3pm, Last Minute Brigade from 3-6pm.

Sun 10th – The Guards from 3-6pm.

Sun 17th – High Rollers from 3-6pm.

Sun 24th – Tiger Club from 3-6pm.

Sun 31st – The Gangsters from 3-6pm.

AUGUST:

Sun 7th – Jazz Underground from 12-3pm, Blackout UK from 3-6pm.

Sun 14th – The Dizzy Miss Lizzys from 3-6pm

Sun 21st – Groove Cartel from 3-6pm.

Sun 28th – Latino Sound from 3-6pm.

SEPTEMBER:

Sun 4th – Jazz Underground from 12-3pm, Bent Back Tulips from 3-6pm.

Sun 11th – Outlaw Eagles from 3-6pm

Sun 18th – David James Smith from 3-6pm