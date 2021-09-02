Where to get your music fix in Peterborough this weekend

The Deps, see them at The Ostrich in North Street, Peterborough

Ms Pink from KissFM will be headlining, supported by a number of local DJs, playing funk, disco, club classics, urban, house and DNB.

Expect bubble guns, and fancy decor at what is described as a celebration of peace, love, unity and respect, with the aim to create a rave for the LGBTQI+ community but with the inclusion of everyone.

Shane Appleyard from the organisers said: “This event was planned earlier in the year during lockdown, when we had planned our other summer events, as I felt strongly about making sure there was something going on for as many people as possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The public’s attitude to the LGBTQI+ community has improved in recent decades but there is still some ways to go, and it means a lot to our society’s values and to me personally to be a part of continuing to push a message of peace, love, unity, respect, equality and inclusion between all people. If we can play a part in bringing the community and mainstream ravers together in joint celebration, I’m all for it.”

Limited tickets from £8 at www.secretsocietyofsomething.co.uk

Elsewhere this weekend...

TONIGHT: The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ from 8pm hosted by Ritzy Crackers;

FRIDAY: The Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Tiger Club, from 8pm, free entry; The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, welcomes Mollys Chamber, from 9pm; The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Deps from 9.30pm;

SATURDAY: The Met Lounge sees the return of Oasis & Noel Gallagher tribute Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Carpets; The Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has DB5 from 8pm, free entry; The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, welcomes Stealer, from 9pm; The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Freudian Slippers from 9.30pm; Fletton Club, High Street, has Nicky (in the bar) from 9pm;

SUNDAY: Charters, Town Bridge, sees Third Stone from The Sun at Sunday Sessions. Local four-piece rock band, playing classic rock covers from artists such as Hendrix, Thin Lizzy and many more; Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has its end of season bike show (12noon to 5pm) with Feet To Fire performing from 1pm – 3pm followed by 3rd And Church on stage from 3pm in the Riverside Events Arena; Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, welcomes Grantham’s CJ Hatt from 3pm to 6pm.

MONDAY: Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has Peterborough-based songwriter James Daniels performing an assortment of songs – covers and originals from 7pm to 10pm .