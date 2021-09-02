Where to get your music fix in Peterborough this weekend
The Secret Society of Something return this weekend, fresh off the heels of the outstanding Peterborough Pride event with the Ibiza Pride Festival at the Green Backyard on Saturday, from 12noon.
Ms Pink from KissFM will be headlining, supported by a number of local DJs, playing funk, disco, club classics, urban, house and DNB.
Expect bubble guns, and fancy decor at what is described as a celebration of peace, love, unity and respect, with the aim to create a rave for the LGBTQI+ community but with the inclusion of everyone.
Shane Appleyard from the organisers said: “This event was planned earlier in the year during lockdown, when we had planned our other summer events, as I felt strongly about making sure there was something going on for as many people as possible.
“The public’s attitude to the LGBTQI+ community has improved in recent decades but there is still some ways to go, and it means a lot to our society’s values and to me personally to be a part of continuing to push a message of peace, love, unity, respect, equality and inclusion between all people. If we can play a part in bringing the community and mainstream ravers together in joint celebration, I’m all for it.”
Limited tickets from £8 at www.secretsocietyofsomething.co.uk
Elsewhere this weekend...
TONIGHT: The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ from 8pm hosted by Ritzy Crackers;
FRIDAY: The Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Tiger Club, from 8pm, free entry; The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, welcomes Mollys Chamber, from 9pm; The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Deps from 9.30pm;
SATURDAY: The Met Lounge sees the return of Oasis & Noel Gallagher tribute Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Carpets; The Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has DB5 from 8pm, free entry; The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, welcomes Stealer, from 9pm; The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Freudian Slippers from 9.30pm; Fletton Club, High Street, has Nicky (in the bar) from 9pm;
SUNDAY: Charters, Town Bridge, sees Third Stone from The Sun at Sunday Sessions. Local four-piece rock band, playing classic rock covers from artists such as Hendrix, Thin Lizzy and many more; Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has its end of season bike show (12noon to 5pm) with Feet To Fire performing from 1pm – 3pm followed by 3rd And Church on stage from 3pm in the Riverside Events Arena; Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, welcomes Grantham’s CJ Hatt from 3pm to 6pm.
MONDAY: Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has Peterborough-based songwriter James Daniels performing an assortment of songs – covers and originals from 7pm to 10pm .
WEDNESDAY: Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has Flip1 and Steve - ZEB ROOTZ - from 7pm to 10pm.