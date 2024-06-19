What's on this week - including dragon boat racing, and music and food on the Embankment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carnival time in Werrington, dragon boats on the rowing lake, sounds of Ibiza and a sausage and cider fest on the Embankment

WERRINGTON SCOUT AND GUIDE CARNIVAL

Werrington village, June 22

Starting at 1.30pm, the parade of local groups and organisations will make its way through the lined streets of the village from Wells Close to the school field in Amberley Slope for the fun to begin. Lots of stalls, amusements and fairground rides plus live bands and dance groups providing the entertainment.

RENT

New Theatre, June 20-29

Jonathan Larson’s smash-hit rock musical follows a group of young artists living in Manhattan’s East Village as they navigate love, loss, and the devastating impact of HIV/AIDS. (age 14+)

Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival

Peterborough Rowing Lake, June 22

Expect more than 40 teams competing over the 200m racecourse, watched by several thousand spectators. As well as the exciting races, a wide range of bankside entertainment, food stalls and fun activities guarantee a fabulous day out for all the family!

The event is all in aid of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice who are there for people with life-limiting conditions and their families.

Starts 9am.

Central Park sport and activity day

June 22, 11am – 3pm

A free event giving children and young people the chance to have a go at 15 different sports and activities from basketball to rugby, parkour to yoga, croquet to athletics, and karate to pickleball.

The Ibiza Orchestra Experience on The Embankment, June 21

A night of iconic Ibiza anthems on the Sunset Tour with a brand new show, new support acts and features. Expect tracks from artists such as; Rudimental, Ian Van Dahl, Daft Punk, Robert Miles, Baby D, Tiesto, Fatboy Slim, Prodigy, Shapeshifters and many more.

Sausage & Cider Festival

The Embankment, June 22

Get ready for 30+ cider flavours, alongside craft beer, spirits, wine, cocktails and soft drinks plus 20+ sausage flavours. Entertainment features headliners The Wurzels plus tribute acts ABBA Revival, The Brightside Killers, Rule the World, Sham Fender and Barrioke.

The Annual Rolls Royce Enthusiasts Club, Rally and Concours d’Elegance

Burghley House, June 21-23

See the world’s largest collection of Rolls Royce and Bentley Cars.

Luxury and artisanal attractions, plus food and wine will be available to add to the ambience of the grandeur of a bygone age, with a brand new Spectre bringing things right up to date!

Crowland and Thorney 1940s Weekend

Park Farm, June 22 and 23

See live battle re-enactments each day, The Crowland Buffalo LVT on display, classic cars, military and agricultural vehicles, plus vintage stalls, bar and food vendors plus nostalgic music.

City of Peterborough Symphony Orchestra Summer ConcertPeterborough Cathedral, June 22 (7pm)Conducted by Bjorn Bantock with Katya Apekisheva on the piano, the programme features Brahms - Academic Festival Overture; Dvorak - Symphony No. 9; and Rachmaninov - Piano Concerto No. 2.

RELATIVELY SPEAKING at Key Theatre Studio until Saturday

Presented by Peterborough Playgoers. Greg only met Ginny three weeks ago but has already made up his mind that she’s the girl for him. But when he decides to pursue the matter a “beautifully constructed” chain of misunderstanding and confusion ensues.

ECHOES BY MI FLAMENCO

Key Theatre, June 26

Lose yourself in an immersive experience of flamenco sights and sounds. This multimedia experience combines emotive flamenco dance, soul-stirring guitar, cello and voice.

LA VOIX – THE RED AMBITION TOUR at Key Theatre, June 25

Britain’s Funniest Red Head is swinging into town with her most ambitious show yet!

This brand-new show promises an evening like no other, with huge live vocals, a live band and side-splitting comedy.

WRECKAGE at Key Theatre, June 25 and 26

Sam and his fiancé Noel have been together for years. They have a house, a cat and their whole lives ahead of them. But when a sudden and permanent distraction crashes into their relationship, it falls upon Sam to discover where their story goes from here.

DR WHO FINALE

Showcase Cinema, June 21

Series 14 of the British sci-fi favourite will culminate with the two part finale, Doctor Who – The Legend of Ruby Sunday & Empire of Death, shown on the big screen from 11pm.