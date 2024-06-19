Sports and activity day at Peterborough's Central Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children and young people have the chance to try a number of different sports and activities at Peterborough’s Central Park on Saturday.

The free event, from 11am to 3pm, will have 15 different sports and activities, an increase from last year.

Some of Peterborough’s notable sports clubs and academies will be offering free taster sessions at the event, from basketball to rugby, parkour to yoga, croquet to athletics, and karate to pickleball.

Children earn stickers for trying each sport and activity, and they receive a free gift if they get at least seven stickers!

A free sports and activity day returns to Central Park this weekend.

West African musician Moussa Dembele will give children a chance to try njembe drumming. Other stalls and activities at the event will include the National Literacy Trust Peterborough’s reading promotion campaign, fairground attractions and a free prize draw, with sports and toy vouchers up for grabs.