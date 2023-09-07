What's On: ​The best nights out in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

Watch more videos on Shots!

​Conjurer

The Met Lounge, September 8

British metal heavyweights Conjurer will be on stage as part of the United By Music Tour, organised by the charity Music Venue Trust and funded by The National Lottery.

Conjurer are at The Met Lounge on Friday.

THURSDAY 7th:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ night from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm, free entry. Teams of six max and the winning team gets £30 bar voucher.

FRIDAY 8th:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Numbers from 9pm playing the best chart Brit Pop, Indie, Punk and Mod covers.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Anna and Jimmy from 7.30pm.

Charters has DJ Tricks “River Nene to Ibiza part 2” in the garden from 5pm -10pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington has Blacktop Sunrise.

The Ostrich Inn has The Kurmujun from 9.30pm

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ AMY “Friday Vibes” from 9pm, free entry. Old School, RnB, House and 90s to now.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Radius 45SATURDAY 9th:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Revolver from 9pm playing the best Rock, Pop and Indie covers.

Bijou has Jake Wells from 8pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington has The Great Pretender.

The Ostrich Inn has Janus Stark, Destructors 82, The Dole, Zener Codes, Kiosk 2, MIF, Matty G & Lil Winter from 8pm.

The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has a double header at Spanglers@The Parkway with old favourite Julie Dawn and new to Spanglers Aiden J Daniels. Music starts at 7pm, it's £5.50 on the door. All kinds of dancing, bring your own nibbles, everyone is welcome.

Yard of Ale has 2020 Vision.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Reckless from 9pm .

Brewery Tap has DJ Rick Allen “Saturday Night Groove” from 9pm – 3am – playing top tunes from the 70s to now! Free entry before 11pm, £5 after..

Charters has House Sessions “Summer Terrace” from 1pm to 10pm – Tickets available on skiddle.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Cara Howard.

Iron Horse Ranch House has Stamford Ska Band from 9pm to11.30pm.SUNDAY 10th:

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Last Minute Brigade from 2pm playing anthemic hits.

The Ostrich Inn has Head In The Sand Folk Session from 1pm - 4pm, followed by Andy Hughes from 5pm.Blue Bell, Werrington has Tim Barron and the Ouse Valley Singles Club.

Charters has Tommy Philpot solo from 3-6pm.

TUESDAY 12th:

Blue Bell, Werrington has open mic night.

Brewery Tap has Pub Quiz in the Tap room from 8pm - £1 entry, teams of six max and winning team has a chance to win prize from the bar and cash jackpot.

WEDNESDAY 13th:

Iron Horse Ranch House has Open Mic Night hosted by Gem & Gary from 7.30pm - Late. Open to singers, musicians, comedians and poets. No need to book just turn up and perform.