In pictures: Garden Party pt 3 at Charters
House Sessions were back for Garden Party Part 3 down by the river at Charters last weekend and what a turn out there was.
By Brad Barnes
Published 1st Sep 2023, 12:51 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 13:17 BST
The Peterborough collective of House music lovers held another all-day free event in the beer garden with more than 2,000 entertained by DJs including Dr Darko b2b Robbin, Jellyman T b2b DJ Ayvo, Chris dickinson b2b Biggsy, J.Large b2b kuda and Twix b2b Edge.
