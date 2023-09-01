News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

In pictures: Garden Party pt 3 at Charters

House Sessions were back for Garden Party Part 3 down by the river at Charters last weekend and what a turn out there was.
By Brad Barnes
Published 1st Sep 2023, 12:51 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 13:17 BST

​The Peterborough collective of House music lovers held another all-day free event in the beer garden with more than 2,000 entertained by DJs including Dr Darko b2b Robbin, Jellyman T b2b DJ Ayvo, Chris dickinson b2b Biggsy, J.Large b2b kuda and Twix b2b Edge.

Garden Party 3 at Charters from House Sessions

1. Garden Party 3

Garden Party 3 at Charters from House Sessions Photo: House Sessions

Photo Sales
Garden Party 3 at Charters from House Sessions

2. Garden Party 3

Garden Party 3 at Charters from House Sessions Photo: House Sessions

Photo Sales
Garden Party 3 at Charters from House Sessions

3. Garden Party 3

Garden Party 3 at Charters from House Sessions Photo: House Sessions

Photo Sales
Garden Party 3 at Charters from House Sessions

4. Garden Party 3

Garden Party 3 at Charters from House Sessions Photo: House Sessions

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Peterborough