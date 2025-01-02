What's on - Peterborough's pubs, clubs and bars this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A quiet start to the New Year after the big year-end celebrations across the city.

​Here’s what is coming up:

FRIDAY 3rd:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Midnight Jack from 9.30pm.

The Zephyrs at The Crown this weekend

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has resident DJ Mr Nash presents Thank Funk It’s Friday from 9pm-2am. Free before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Lee Clingan.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Smarties from 9pm. Top covers band from Northants, high energy Stadium Rock show. SATURDAY 4th:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Zephyrs (pictured) from 9pm. Popular 5-piece Peterborough party band, playing Rock, Rock n Roll and Pop covers.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Press from 9pm. Exciting 5-piece Peterborough covers band. Playing chart hits from the 70s to 00s. Members free, non-members £2.

The Ostrich Inn has Submachine from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Citizen Smith.

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove from 9pm-3am. Resident DJ Rick Allen is bringing you top tunes from the 70s to now! Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Ryan Dee. SUNDAY 5th:

The Ostrich Inn has Jimmy Doherty from 5.30pm.

Charters has Jazz Underground from 12pm-3pm. Live DJ set from Malcolm James & Paul Andrews playing Blues, Soul, Latin, Fusion and RnB.

Brewery Tap has Open Mic Night from 6pm-11pm.

TUESDAY 7th:

Brewery Tap has Pub Quiz Night from 8pm (doors open from 7pm) in the Function Room

Up to 6 people on a team, £1 entry, winner takes the pot

THURSDAY 9th:

Charters has Weekly General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm Questions from across the decades. Teams of up to 6 may take part with free entry. Winning team takes £30 bar voucher.

FRIDAY 10th:

Brewery Tap has Everything Urban from 9pm – 2am. DJ T3lsy will be playing RnB, Dancehall, Hip Hop, Afrobeats and more. Free before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Meg McPartlin.

The Ostrich Inn has 8 Foot Under from 9.30pm.

SATURDAY 11th:

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has David James Smith

The Ostrich Inn has Blackout UK from 9.30pm.

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove from 9pm-3am. Resident DJ Rick Allen is bringing you top tunes from the 70s to now! Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Email your free gig listings to [email protected]