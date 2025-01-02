What's on - Peterborough's pubs, clubs and bars this week
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Here’s what is coming up:
FRIDAY 3rd:
The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Midnight Jack from 9.30pm.
Brewery Tap, Westgate, has resident DJ Mr Nash presents Thank Funk It’s Friday from 9pm-2am. Free before 11pm, £5 after.
Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Lee Clingan.
The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Smarties from 9pm. Top covers band from Northants, high energy Stadium Rock show. SATURDAY 4th:
The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Zephyrs (pictured) from 9pm. Popular 5-piece Peterborough party band, playing Rock, Rock n Roll and Pop covers.
The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Press from 9pm. Exciting 5-piece Peterborough covers band. Playing chart hits from the 70s to 00s. Members free, non-members £2.
The Ostrich Inn has Submachine from 9.30pm.
Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Citizen Smith.
Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove from 9pm-3am. Resident DJ Rick Allen is bringing you top tunes from the 70s to now! Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.
Peterborough Conservative Club has Ryan Dee. SUNDAY 5th:
The Ostrich Inn has Jimmy Doherty from 5.30pm.
Charters has Jazz Underground from 12pm-3pm. Live DJ set from Malcolm James & Paul Andrews playing Blues, Soul, Latin, Fusion and RnB.
Brewery Tap has Open Mic Night from 6pm-11pm.
TUESDAY 7th:
Brewery Tap has Pub Quiz Night from 8pm (doors open from 7pm) in the Function Room
Up to 6 people on a team, £1 entry, winner takes the pot
THURSDAY 9th:
Charters has Weekly General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm Questions from across the decades. Teams of up to 6 may take part with free entry. Winning team takes £30 bar voucher.
FRIDAY 10th:
Brewery Tap has Everything Urban from 9pm – 2am. DJ T3lsy will be playing RnB, Dancehall, Hip Hop, Afrobeats and more. Free before 11pm, £5 after.
Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Meg McPartlin.
The Ostrich Inn has 8 Foot Under from 9.30pm.
SATURDAY 11th:
Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has David James Smith
The Ostrich Inn has Blackout UK from 9.30pm.
Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove from 9pm-3am. Resident DJ Rick Allen is bringing you top tunes from the 70s to now! Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.
Email your free gig listings to [email protected]