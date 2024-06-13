What's on: Peterborough gets a taste of Portugal and Ibiza

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A two-day showcase of Portuguese food, music and culture, stand-up comedy from Rhod Gilbert, the sounds of Ibiza at Nene Park and more…..

PORTUGUESE FESTIVAL in Cathedral Square, June 15/16

Two days showcasing Portuguese food, music, arts and culture.

The Guildhall will become the stage from which local Portuguese musicians and bands, a dance and singing group from London and a headlining Portuguese musician and band will entertain.

Portuguese Festival comes to Peterborough city centre on June 15 and 16

Several stands with the best of Portuguese cuisine will be taking part too.

Classics Under The Bridge at Nene Parkway Flyover, June 15

Cafe Mambo Ibiza presents a host of top-tier DJ talent together to relive the massive dance tunes that soundtracked Ibiza for generations of clubbers. See Judge Jules, Todd Terry, Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago, Phats & Small and Shades Of Rhythm

YAXLEY VINTAGE FESTIVAL, Great Drove, Yaxley, June 15 and 16

Open 10am to 5pm both days, expect a wide range of exhibitors including vintage tractors, full-size steam vehicles, miniature steam, stationary engines, classic cars, vintage motorcycles, minature farm/petting zoo, entertainment, traditional games and much more.

RHOD GILBERT & THE GIANT GRAPEFRUIT

New Theatre, June 14

Hilariously dark, passionate and way too personal, this is classic Gilbert, squeezing every last drop out of life’s latest curveballs…with a little help from an old adversary.

Thorpe Meadows Sculpture Trail

June 18 (5.30pm) and 20 (10.30am)

Join the arts officer for a gentle walk and talk exploring the 12 artworks and the artists while enjoying the landscape around the rowing lake. Age: 12+. Cost: £5.50

OH WHAT A NIGHT!

New Theatre, June 15

Amazing vocals, slick harmonies and even slicker dance moves to deliver a show full of energy and nostalgia which always leaves audiences wanting more.

An Evening of 19th-Century Classics and a World Premiere

Church of St Giles, Holme, June 15

The renowned string quartet Brother Tree Sound, featuring Anna de Bruin, Thea Spiers, Peter Mallinson, and Julia Graham, is set to deliver an unforgettable performance joined by the internationally celebrated horn player Ben Goldscheider. This concert will showcase an exquisite selection of 19th-century classics alongside the highly anticipated world premiere of Peter Fribbins’s new quintet, ‘The Fens’.

PETERBOROUGH ARTS SOCIETY

St Johns Church, Cathedral Square, June 17-22

The society’s Summer Art Exhibition will be open each day from 10am to 4pm, free entry. More than 100 pieces of members’ work will be on show and for sale.

G2 DEFINITIVE GENESIS

Key Theatre, June 15

Paying tribute to a vintage period in Genesis’ history, the four-man “Seconds Out” era, and earlier Peter Gabriel years. With a repertoire extending from the 1970 Trespass album to 1980s Duke.

DANCE INCLUDED

Thomas Deacon Academy, June 16