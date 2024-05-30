Two-day Portuguese Festival to take over Peterborough's Cathedral Square

By Brad Barnes
Published 30th May 2024, 10:30 BST
A showcase of Portuguese food, music, arts and culture is to take over Peterborough’s Cathedral Square for a weekend in June.

​The Portuguese Festival, which last year attracted around 5,000 visitors, will take place on June 15 and 16.

The iconic Guildhall will become the stage from which  local Portuguese musicians and bands, a dance and singing group from London and  a popular headlining Portuguese musician and band will entertain.

Several stands with the best of Portuguese cuisine will be taking part too, offering visitors a chance to try some authentic delicacies.

The traditional cultural program will feature Portuguese dances ands handicrafts.

There will also be an exclusive entertainment area for children to play. Other activities such as face painting will also be available. 

