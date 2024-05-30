Two-day Portuguese Festival to take over Peterborough's Cathedral Square

​The Portuguese Festival, which last year attracted around 5,000 visitors, will take place on June 15 and 16.

The iconic Guildhall will become the stage from which local Portuguese musicians and bands, a dance and singing group from London and a popular headlining Portuguese musician and band will entertain.

Several stands with the best of Portuguese cuisine will be taking part too, offering visitors a chance to try some authentic delicacies.

The traditional cultural program will feature Portuguese dances ands handicrafts.

There will also be an exclusive entertainment area for children to play. Other activities such as face painting will also be available.

1 . Portuguese Festival Portuguese Festival returns to Peterborough city centre on June 15 and 16 Photo: supplied Photo Sales

