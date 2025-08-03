What's on including Strictly stars' Red Hot new show!

Vito and Dianne bring their new show to Peterborough

A Red Hot dance show, tributes to musical greats, exhibitions and more to look forward to this week.

Burn the Floor – Dianne & Vito Red Hot & Ready at New Theatre, July 3

2024 Strictly Come Dancing winner Dianne Buswell and 2023 winner Vito Coppola bring their talent and passion to Red Hot and Ready! – a dance show-with-a-difference created by BAFTA award recipient and world-renowned choreographer Jason Gilkison. This is a dance Dream Team not to be missed! Together with a cast of multi-disciplined Burn the Floor dancers from around the world, fan favourites Dianne and Vito bring you the ultimate high-voltage dance extravaganza.

SUMMER FETE

Paston All Saints Church, July 5

Held in the Church Hall grounds, Bartram Gate, with a large variety of stalls, raffles, competitions and games, plus refreshments. All welcome.

Dinosaurs at Queensgate Shopping Centre, July 5

To celebrate the release of Jurassic World: Rebirth at ODEON, dinosaurs from the film are coming to Queensgate. Meet life-sized dinosaurs, snap a selfie with a Raptor, and enjoy roaring fun for the whole family. ️ Free event – no booking needed.

LEGO® Mission: Build the Change

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, July 5 (10am-1pm)

A hands-on, creative adventure where your ideas can help shape a more sustainable world! Using LEGO® bricks, you’ll design and build imaginative solutions that show a better future. Free – just drop in.

Space Cowboy – The Ultimate Tribute to Jamiroquai

New Theatre, July 4

Experienced musicians, amazing visuals and authentic outfits combine to produce a breath-taking show, featuring hits Virtual Insanity, Cosmic Girl, Canned Heat, Deeper Underground and more.

The George Harrison Project

The Cresset, July 4

The ultimate live music tribute to George Harrison, celebrates his best-loved hits from The Beatles, his solo career, and The Traveling Wilburys.

RIGHT BETWEEN THE EYES

Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery until September

The exhibition celebrates the remarkable career of illustrator Jeff Cummins, whose work has defined eras of pop culture through music, magazines, and iconic Doctor Who artwork. Entry is free,

ORGAN RECITAL

Peterborough Cathedral, July 9 (1pm-2pm)

The latest in a series of lunchtime organ recitals from some of the UK’s most talented organists features Chris Strange, the cathedral’s acting director of music. Free entry. Retiring collection.

OUNDLE FRINGE FESTIVAL

Various venues until Sunday

There are still more than 20 performances to catch in week two of the annual festival.

You will find some of the best local rock bands, folk musicians, classical performers, poets and drama groups performing in every café, pub, restaurant, hotel and public venue in Oundle and surrounding villages.

Adventures in Time & Space

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery until November

One of the largest displays of both restored and surviving props from the Doctor Who series for over a decade From spaceship models, masks, clothing and weapons.

Donington Monsters of Rock 1991

Parkway Club, July 5

Let There B/DC and Moretallica combine to bring you a celebration of the famous 1991 Monsters of Rock European Tour, both playing the sets AC/DC and Metallica themselves played 34 years ago!

Art and Wellbeing Walk - Thorpe Meadows Sculpture Park, July 5

Join the Arts Officer for a guided walk around the Sculpture Trail, exploring the art and landscape on a two-hour stroll. Suitable for all aged 18yrs+

Meeting point: Thorpe Meadows cafe