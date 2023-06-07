What's on in Peterborough's pubs, clubs and bars

See The Nuggets at Charters' Summer Sundays this weekend

THURSDAY 8th:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Tommy Philpot from 8.30pm;

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max, winning team gets £20 bar voucher.

Murder and mystery at the Iron Horse Ranch House in July.

FRIDAY 9th:

The Ostrich Inn has Tribal Misfits from 9.30pm;

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ Nick T “Old School Envy” from 9pm until late;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Unhinged;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The E-Fits from 9pm playing Classic Punk, Ska and New Wave covers;SATURDAY 10th:

The Ostrich Inn has Dependant Variables from 9.30pm

The Crown has True 90s from 9pm;

Yard of Ale has 2020 Vision;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Guards from 9pm;

Brewery Tap has DJ Rick Allen “Saturday Night Groove” from 9pm – 3am, free entry before 11pm, £5 after;

Charters has Summer Vinyl Party from 2pm until late;

Peterborough Conservative Club has Sunny Daye. Members free, guests £3;SUNDAY 11th:

The Ostrich Inn has Head In The Sand Folk Session from 1pm;

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe hs Lizzy On The Loose from 2pm, Peterborough’s only Thin Lizzy tribute band;

Charters has Summer Sundays with The Nuggets (pictured) from 3pm – a top sixties tribute act;

TUESDAY 13th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has Tuesgays from 9pm;WEDNESDAY 14th:

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Open Mic Night from 7.30pm until late. Open to singers, musicians, comedians and poets. No need to book just turn up and perform.

COMING SOON:

Iron Horse Ranch House has another night of murder and mystery on July 8.RAW Theatre Productions are back with Murder at the Grosvenor. T

Fancy dress is encouraged as you go back to 1938 - London pre-war, for an interactive murder mystery night where you are the detective. In your teams you will get to examine the evidence, interview the suspects and work out ‘whodunit’

As it’s summer the mystery gets bigger, as this time it is all taking place outdoors in the marquee.