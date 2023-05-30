Here comes summer... music outdoors in the Charters beer garden

Summer Sundays at Charters

​Yes, Summer Sundays – a live music experience and one of Peterborough’s most celebrated music events for almost two decades - has returned to the huge and welcoming beer garden at Charters, down by the river at Town Bridge.

And it promises to be bigger and better than ever – with a new outside stage, new outside bar and pizza kitchen in the containers and upstairs the top deck is available for private hire. What better way to enjoy some home grown musical talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tiger Club kicked things off last weekend, with their mix of dance-floor gems from all eras – and the free, family friendly event is here now, every Sunday afternoon from 3pm to 6pm, through until the beginning of September.

Some of the bands coming to Summer Sundays at Charters

Most Popular

Picking up the baton this weekend are well-known local band The Guards, who will be entertaining with pop, rock and indie classics from this local band.

And here’s how things are lining up for the next three months:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

June 11 – The Nuggets from 3pm. A premier sixties tribute act.

June 18 – Radius 45 from 3pm. One of the region’s finest four-piece professional function band.

June 25 – The Gangsters from 3pm. The Original big sound of ska!

July 2 – The Contacts from 3pm. Motown and solid soul music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

July 9 – The Dizzy Miss Lizzys from 3pm. Peterborough’s No.1 band for Beatles covers and high quality Rock.

July 16 – The Glorious One Eyed Cats from 3pm. Specialists in Rock & Roll, and Rhythm and Blues!

July 23 – Latino Sound from 3pm. The new experience in Latin music.

July 30 – Groove Cartell from 3pm. Heavy hard-hitting, soulful funk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

August 6 – Velocity from 3pm. Performing hits to suit every taste!

August 13 – Candy Twist from 3pm. Sounds of the sixties, playing songs from an era revolutionary in the evolution of Pop.

August 20 – Austin Gold from 3pm. One of the best live acts around! Austin Gold are selling out venues and in huge demand for festivals all over the country.

August 27 – Outlaw Eagles from 3pm. Tribute band to the Eagles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad