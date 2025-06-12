What's on in Peterborough's pubs and clubs

Nikki Jo Brown is at Spanglers CMC at the Parkway Club

Your round-up of this weekend’s gigs, DJ sets and quizzes across Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars.

THURSDAY 12th:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Bon Rogers Band from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has Weekly General Knowledge Quiz at 8pm.

Brewery Tap has the Peterborough Big Band in the Tap Toom from 8pm. Entry £7.50.

O’Neill’s, Broadway has Karaoke from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.

The Three Horseshoes, Werrington, has Rock ‘n’ Roll Bingo (£2 per game) from 7pm-9pm. Hosted by Lovley Entertainment.

Red Room, Broadway, has Takeover Thursday from 10pm with music you want to hear – RNB, House, Dance, Pop, Party, DNB.

FRIDAY 13th:

Bijou, Bridge Street, has CJ Hatt from 8.30pm.

Charters has DJ Twix from 5pm outside in the beer garden, free entry

The Dragonfly, Herlington has karaoke from 8pm. Hosted by Lovley Entertainment

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Junk Puppets – 80s band from 8:30pm plus HKHitwrap Street Food from 5-8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Twisted Present Mad Badgers + Matty G & Lil Winter = Fyzz Wallis Band from 8pm

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Everything Urban from 9pm – 2am with DJ T3lsy. Free before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The One Eyed Cats.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Smarties from 9pm playing Rock and Pop covers.

O’Neill’s, Broadway has live DJ from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Rob DJ from Top Notch Entertainers,

SATURDAY 14th:

Bijou, Bridge Street, has DJ Nick T - R&B Bottomless brunch from 1pm to 6pm and Ellie James from 8.30pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has DB5 from 9pm playing quality Pop, Rock, Rock n Roll and modern covers.

The Ostrich Inn has Midnight Jack from 9.30pm.

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has Total Badness.

The Crab & Winkle, Werrington, has Reggae Night, Disco & Karaoke. Hosted by Lovley Entertainment

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has BHDC.

The Lime Tree, Paston Lane, has Smoke and Mirrors from 9pm playing Rock and Pop covers.

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove from 9pm-3am with resident DJ Rick Allen. Free before 11pm, £5 after.

O’Neill’s, Broadway has live DJ from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by DJ Slim from Top Notch Entertainers,

Charters has Summer Soul from 2pm until late with a blend 80s soul, disco, afro, deep and soulful house provided by DJs Otis, Beefy Stu and Simone.

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Spangler's CMC, with the very talented Nikki Jo Brown (pictured). It's £6 on the door, music from 8pm.

The Broadway Club, Broadway, has PZAZ.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Earworm from 9pm playing Britpop, alt/punk/pop rock, ska and indie from the 70s onwards. Members free, non-members £2.

March United Services Club has Pagan Gould - 50s & 60s Rock ‘n’ Roll Roadshow. Doors open 7:30pm. Tickets £8 members, £10 non-members.

SUNDAY 15th:

The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut DJ Session from 2pm - 7pm.

Charters has Summer Sundays with Blackout UK.

The Dragonfly, Herlington, has Rock ‘n’ Roll Bingo (£2 per game) from 2pm-5pm. Hosted by Lovley Entertainment.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe has Caustic Lights from 2pm playing Pop, Rock, Rock ‘n’ Roll and Dance chart hit classics.

TUESDAY17th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway has LGBT+ Night from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.

WEDNESDAY 18th:

Applecart, Cardea, has quiz night from 8pm . Hosted by Lovley Entertainment

The Gordon Arms, Oundle Road, has quiz night . Hosted by Lovley Entertainment