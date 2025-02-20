What's on in Peterborough - including Strictly champ Giovanni

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Giovanni’s “Last Dance”, comedy from Maisie Adam and an orchestral fusion of Metal and Classical….

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight

New Theatre, February 24

Prepare for a spellbinding 90-minute spectacle that infuses iconic Rock & Metal anthems with a hauntingly beautiful energy.

See The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight and Giovanni Pernice at New theatre this week

In ethereal candlelit settings, this band of 14 classical musicians unleash effortlessly enchanting melodies alongside powerful walls of distortion. Witness the unexpected union of Classical music and Metal.

Giovanni: The Last Dance at New Theatre, February 21

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 champion Giovanni Pernice takes to the stage once again with his company of world class performers in a mesmerising production that transcends the boundaries of live performance.

Maisie Adam: Appraisal, Key Theatre, February 21

She’s five years into her job as a comedian now, so she’s due an appraisal. Join her for the ultimate performance review, where you’ll either see just why she was awarded Best New Act and nominated Best Newcomer…or ready for “organisational restructure”.

Peterborough Jazz Club: Simon Spillett Big Band

Key Theatre, February 22

Hailed as “a living, breathing, positively fizzing jazz orchestra” (‘Jazz Rag’) the Simon Spillett Big Band burst onto the UK jazz scene in 2021 with the purpose of revisiting the repertoire of the legendary British jazz icon, saxophonist Tubby Hayes, playing music Hayes’ bands played during the 1960s and early 1970s, much of which hadn’t been heard publicly since his death in 1973. The band is a genuinely ‘all star’ unit, comprising a line-up of stellar UK jazz soloists.

Celine – My Heart Will Go On

The Cresset, February 20

A celebration concert of the music of one of the greatest singers of all time – Celine Dion. A “powerhouse performance that delivers on every level…”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Blood Runs Red – The Astonishing True Story of Eugene Bullard

Key Theatre, February 25 and 26

An extraordinary production that brings the remarkable life of Eugene Bullard—a true but long-forgotten hero of the 20th century—vividly to the stage.

Disco For Grown Ups at Peterborough Cathedral, February 21 Get glittered up for a fun, fab and feel good night of dancing with people your own age to all your favourite dance floor classics to boogie to. All your favourite 70s disco, 80s pop and 90s dance floor classics.

Peterborough Arts Cinema: Badlands at John Clare Theatre, tonight Inspired by real-life killers Charles Starkweather and Caril-Ann Fugate, this tale of crime and love begins in a dead-end town. Teenage girl Holly (Sissy Spacek) angers her father (Warren Oates) when she begins dating an older and rebellious boy (Martin Sheen).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal Ballet: Swan Lake (screening) at Key Theatre, February 27

Prince Siegfried chances upon a flock of swans while out hunting. When one of the swans turns into a beautiful woman, Odette, he is enraptured. But she is under a spell that holds her captive, allowing her to regain her human form only at night.

THE WIZARD OF OZ (adult panto) at The Cresset, February 26

Starring Kyran Thrax (Drag Race UK Season 6), Marina Summers (Drag Race UK vs The World Finalist and Drag Race Philippines) as Glinda, Divina De Campo (Drag Race UK Season 1) as The Wizard and A’Whora (Drag Race UK Season 2) as The Wicked Witch of the West.