What's on in Peterborough - including an evening with TV and theatre star John Barrowman

A Noël Coward classic, music film and more across the city this week

JOHN BARROWMAN:LAID BARE at New Theatre, October 20

Every song, whether a Broadway classic or a contemporary hit, showcases John’s inimitable style and his dazzling voice. His stories and personal anecdotes burst with his keen wit, Scottish charm, and infectious energy.

SHOCK HORROR

Key Theatre, October 23-26

Inspired by classic theatre ghost stories and cinema’s greatest frights, Shock Horror is a chilling journey into a haunted past.

Combining live performance and big-screen action, it’s full of shivers, shrieks and shocking revelations.

An Evening Without Kate Bush at Key Theatre, October 18

Sarah-Louise Young and co-creator Russell Lucas pay glorious homage to the music, fans, and mythology of one of the most influential voices in British music.

Private Lives at Key Theatre, October 23-26

Mask Theatre presents A Couple o’ Cowards – a double bill of classic comedies by Noël Coward over two weeks, starting with Private Lives, described as Coward’s comedy of manners.

Cirque The Greatest Show at The Cresset, October 20

An all-star cast performing the big, big numbers from your favourite shows are joined by mesmerising circus stars – making for an enchanting production that is charming and astonishing in equal measure.

Peterborough Jazz Club: Paul Booth & James Copus Quintet

Key Theatre, October 19

This powerhouse quintet combines wonderful melodies with virtuosic improvising, featuring a front line of two of the most exciting musicians on the UK jazz scene.

Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger

Peterborough Arts Cinema, John Clare theatre tonight, 7.30pm

Narrated by Martin Scorsese, this heartfelt documentary explores the influential work of the filmmaking duo, Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, delving into their unique storytelling style.

Peterborough Radical Book Fair, at George Alcock Centre, Stanground, October 19

The event attracts book sellers and other traders from across the country, plus there will be stalls for Peterborough People’s Assembly, Peterborough Radical History Society and Syntax Poetry Collective.

The talks start at 11:15am, and top poet Cathi Rae will lead a poetry workshop from 2pm.

Also at the Book Fair Angry Pencil will be running a Paint Jam of street art through the day.

The centre’s café will be open through the day.

UB40 The Legacy performed by Johnny 2 Bad at The Cresset, October 18

Bringing back the authentic live Birmingham reggae sound. Hear all the hits in an electrifying energetic performance by this eight-piece band including a three-piece horn section.

PETERBOROUGH BAND at Salvation Army Citadel, Bourges Boulevard, October 19

The Peterborough Band will be performing with guest vocalist Bethany Grimshaw.

Tickets are free with a collection for the annual RBL Poppy Appeal.