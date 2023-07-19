What's on in Peterborough - from TWF to Sin Central at Red Room

Sin Central are at Red Room on Friday

​The Embankment, Friday to Sunday.

Three days of music, seven stages and around 170 performances all played live.

Read the full preview of the event and details of all the acts appearing.

THURSDAY 20th:The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Originals Acoustic Night with 3 performers from 8.30pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – teams of six max, free entry and the winning team gets £30 bar voucher.FRIDAY 21st:Red Room, Broadway, has Sin Central and a night of Drum and Bass. They will be bringing TNA plus Nu Elementz, Azza & Grima and a stacked supporting line up including Stillz, Pengo, Decrypt, Kinetik and more.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Dirty Rumour from 9pm playing a blend of Pop and Rock with a funky twist.

Charters has Eclectic Ballroom from 5pm – 9pm (outside) playing disco, funk, soul, house and hip hop. Followed by DJ Pat Unwin and Guests from 8pm – 1am (inside) playing all vinyl, all genres.

The Ostrich Inn has David James Smith from 9.30pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ Levan Lewis with Reggae n’ Vibes from 9pm – 1am, playing old school, reggae, dance hall, afrobeats, soca and garage.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Gangsters.

Blue Bell, Werrington, has a Soul & Motown evening in the Lounge.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has an Elvis tribute artist from 9pm.

SATURDAY 22nd:

The Crown has DB5 from 9pm playing Pop, Rock, Rock n Roll and modern covers.

The Ostrich Inn has 23 Reasons from 9pm.

Yard of Ale has Dead Horse.

Blue Bell, Werrington, has live music from 9pm with The Reckless.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Smoke & Mirrors from 9pm.

Brewery Tap has DJ Rick Allen’s “Saturday Night Groove” from 9pm – 3am, playing top tunes from the 70s to now! Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has DJ Mr Nash “Funk & Stuff” from 2pm -2am – 80s, playing classic, soul and funk, jazzfunk , 90s and RnB.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Noel Gee.SUNDAY 23rd:

The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut DJ Session from 2pm - 7pm.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Radius 45 from 2pm playing Rock and Pop covers.

Charters has Latino Sound from 3pm-6pm. The new experience in Latin Music. Followed by DJ Zola from 6pm – 9pm playing soul, funk, disco and soulful house.

Blue Bell, Werrington, has a free pub quiz from 8pm.TUESDAY 25th:

Brewery Tap has Tuesday Pub Quiz from 8pm - £1 entry, teams of six max, winning team gets prize from the bar and cash jackpot.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has Tuesgays from 9pm.