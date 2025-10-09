What's on: A trance night launch and a single release to look forward to

Peterborough artist TRU7H releases a new single on Friday

Trance Central launches at Velvet Panache, Peterborough singer-songwriter TRU7H releases his new single If Only tomorrow and a busy weekend in the pubs and clubs.

TRU7H has been writing rap music since the age of 14, but it was only at the start of this year he decided to take music seriously and has since released six tracks on Spotify and Apple Music, all recorded in Peterborough with producer/engineer Milo.

After posting clips on TikTok and Instagram, his track How Many Times? was picked up by BBC 1Xtra which led to BBC Radio Essex & Cambridgeshire choosing him as their featured artist, inviting him to the studio for an interview and live performance.

After a busy 2025, he is currently working on his first official EP - due for release next year.

See Halo at The ostrich this weekend

THURSDAY 9th:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has live music from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar tab!

Red Room, Broadway, has Takeover Thursday from 10pm with music you want to hear – RNB, House, Dance, Pop, Party, DNB.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has karaoke from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.

FRIDAY 10th:

The Shed Taproom & Deli, Fletton Quays, has CJ Hatt from 7pm.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has live DJ from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Rob DJ from Top Notch Entertainers.

Charters, Town Bridge, has DJ JTL inside playing 90s, jazzy hip hop and instrumental chill hop from 8pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has The Kitchen Disco Band from 8pm, plus street food 5-8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Halo from 9.30pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ Nick T presents “Throwback” -playing old school anthems and future classics from 9pm – 2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has 2020 Vision.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Radius 45 from 9pm. Popular Peterborough band playing Pop and Rock covers. SATURDAY 11th:

Velvet Panache, Broadway, has the Trance Central launch party featuring Amber D and Missy Bebbo. An unforgettable night of trance classics, uplifting trance, PSY trance and hard trance from 9pm until late.

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Spangler's CMC and the long awaited return of John Doherty. It's all kinds of dancing, busic from 8pm. £6 on the door.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has DJ Slim from Top Notch Entertainers, 9pm-2am.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Earworm from 9pm. A newly-formed five-piece Peterborough band(including four members of The Nuggets) playing catchy and less obvious feisty tunes spanning Britpop, alt/punk/pop rock, ska and indie.

The Shed Taproom & Deli, Fletton Quays, has Dan Jude from 7pm.

The Shed Smokehouse, Cowgate, has Ryan Paling from 2pm.

The Ostrich Inn has The Demo Cats from 9.30pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Cosmic Rodney from 8:30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Velocity.

Brewery Tap has resident DJ Rick Allen presents Saturday Night Groove playing top tunes from 70s to now from 9pm – 4am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after 11pm, £10 after midnight.

Charters has Bearded Villains from 1pm – live music, raffle with prizes, beard competition and other fun competitions in aid of Tapping House (charity for palliative care). Then at 10pm live music by Weald Thing.

The Broadway Club, Broadway, has Cara Howard.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has 2012 from 9pm. Popular Peterborough Rock covers band, playing something very different on the current live music scene. SUNDAY 12th:

The Shed Taproom & Deli, Fletton Quays, has Jordan Poole from 3.30pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Kickback from 5.30pm.

Brewery Tap has The Mustard Club in the function room from 3pm – 8pm. DJs for this fantastic event are Robin, Lee, Ian and guest DJ Perry Louis playing jazz, latin, fusion and funk.

Charters has live music by DNA (Dave Smith and Adam Leon from Austin Gold) from 3pm playing a mixture of 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s.

TUESDAY 14th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has LGBT+ Night from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.

Brewery Tap has Pub Quiz in the function room from 8pm. £1 entry, teams of six max and winning team gets prize from the bar and cash jackpot.