Weaving and spinning traditional roots tunes for 30 years

​​After 30 years Flook show no sign of letting up in their brilliance, their dynamism, or their inventive flair – and you can find out for yourself later this month at their gig in Stamford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What began in 1995 as a ground- breaking union of musicians and instruments, has continued as a unique musical offering through one live album, four studio albums and countless outstanding performances.

In 2025, Flook’s enduring class shines bright as they step into their fourth decade with an exhilarating new release, Sanju, and an extensive tour schedule, taking them around UK - including Stamford Art Centre on May 24, Europe and Japan.

The band early on evolved an inimitable trademark sound and hold fast to their rightful reputation as exceptional musical innovators; the whistles and flutes of Brian Finnegan and Sarah Allen, the guitar of Ed Boyd and the bodhran of John Joe Kelly weaving and spinning tunes rooted in tradition over precise acoustic grooves, with a rare blend of fiery technical brilliance, delicate ensemble interaction and a bold, adventurous musical imagination.

See Flook at Stamford Art Centre on May 24

There is an ever-present abundance of individual virtuosity amongst Flook’s four members, but there is also something wholly unique when this iconic Anglo-Irish band step on stage together, their playing always an intuitive, almost symbiotic, exchange between the various flutes, whistles, frets and skins.

Sanju is a timely reminder at this landmark juncture of what a potent artistic force Flook still remain, in their perpetual push to grow creatively - fondly acknowledging where they’ve come from while reaching outward and forward, their hunger for innovation burning brighter than ever.

More information and tour dates: https://flook.co.uk/