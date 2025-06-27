WATCH: Roaring fun for the kids at Hamerton Zoo Park's Dino Day in Peterborough
The special ‘Dino Day’ is being held at Hamerton Zoo Park on Saturday, June 28 – offering fun and games, train rides and informative talks.
Along with the various animal exhibits, visitors can meet ‘Dexter the dinosaur’ and have their photo taken with him – but only if they’re brave enough to get close.
Families can also sit back and enjoy a ride on the dinosaur train, which will be running on the day.
A spokesperson for the park, located just south of Sawtry, said: “Are you ready for a ROAR-tastic time? Dexter is! Dexter will be out for a meet and greet near our shops between 10:30am-11am, and 11.30am-12pm.”
There will also be fundraising stalls offering ‘dino fun and cake’ – with proceeds going to the zoo’s chosen wildlife charities.
For more information, including all the animals you can see at the zoo, visit Hamerton Zoo Park’s website.
