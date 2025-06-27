WATCH: Roaring fun for the kids at Hamerton Zoo Park's Dino Day in Peterborough

A ‘T-rex-cellent’ day of fun is on the cards for dinosaur fans at a zoo near Peterborough this weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The special ‘Dino Day’ is being held at Hamerton Zoo Park on Saturday, June 28 – offering fun and games, train rides and informative talks.

Along with the various animal exhibits, visitors can meet ‘Dexter the dinosaur’ and have their photo taken with him – but only if they’re brave enough to get close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families can also sit back and enjoy a ride on the dinosaur train, which will be running on the day.

A dun 'Dino Day' is coming to Hamerton Zoo Park near Peterborough this Saturday, June 28.

A spokesperson for the park, located just south of Sawtry, said: “Are you ready for a ROAR-tastic time? Dexter is! Dexter will be out for a meet and greet near our shops between 10:30am-11am, and 11.30am-12pm.”

There will also be fundraising stalls offering ‘dino fun and cake’ – with proceeds going to the zoo’s chosen wildlife charities.

For more information, including all the animals you can see at the zoo, visit Hamerton Zoo Park’s website.