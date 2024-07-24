​Three-day beer festival, Garden Party at Charters and the return of Destructors 82...

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Little Moore, Blackout UK and Lee Clingan provide the entertainment at the Great Bretton Beer Festival II.

​Peterborough Lions RFC, Friday 26th to Sunday 28th July.

Look forward to more than 20 ales and ciders, showcasing the very best of local breweries including Oakham Ales, Mile Tree Brewery, Watergull Orchard, Nene Valley Brewery and Castor Ales.

Live music will come from A Little Moore on Friday night, Blackout UK on Saturday night and Lee Clingan on Sunday afternoon.

The beer festival is supported by Peterborough Lions Leisure Community Interest Company, and will raise money to fund continued improvements to the club’s Bretton Park site.

THURSDAY 25th:The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukulele Band Rehearsal from 8pm.Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm. Free entry.

FRIDAY 26th:Bijou, Bridge Street, has Karaoke from 8pm.Charters, Town Bridge, has Vinyl Night with DJ Derek Gibson from 8pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Rum & Reggae night. Great live reggae and ska music from Zeb Rootz duo Flip & Steve performing from 8:30pm, plus a rum station serving a selection of flavoured rums and rum-based cocktails, and street food provided by the ever popular Coco’s Caribbean Kitchen from 4pm.

The Limetree, Paston, has The Club With No Name featuring Destructors 82 and GBH with support.

The Ostrich Inn has 50/50 Rock Band from 9.30pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Back 2 The Future from 9pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Whisky Wizards.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has The Guards from 10pm followed by DJ Amy until late. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

SATURDAY 27th:Bijou, Bridge Street, has Bijou Bar Fest (DJ Takeover) from 8pm

The Ostrich Inn has Midnight Hoboes from 9.30pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Disco night with Abba tribute band Abbalarf performing from 9pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Arctic Roll.

Brewery Tap has The Get Down with DJ MrNash from 9.30pm till 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has House Sessions back with Garden Party Part 2. It is free from 1pm until late and the DJ line-up includes Rhythm Districk – fresh from playing at Glastonbury – Chris Dickinson, Fleur Ting, Geo, Kai Buckley, Littlelarge, Manolimar, Raffers, Sammy Yates, Standard T and Twix & Vaca.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Sarah Sheldon.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has The Tourettes from 9pm. Members free, non-members £2.The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Miscellaneous from 9pm.

The Royal British Legion, Yaxley, has The Reckless from 8.30pm.

March United Services Club has Rod Stewart Tribute (Pete McCall).Tickets £8 members, £10 non-members, £12 at the Door

SUNDAY 28th:

The Ostrich Inn has Johnny Quinn from 5pm.The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Crown Charity Day from 3pm, for Wood Green Animal Shelter, featuring The Reckless, Last Minute Brigade, The Zephyrs and 2020 Vision.